Alvaro Arbeloa Linked With Shock Premier League Manager’s Job

Álvaro Arbeloa could make a swift return to management with Fulham, after holding talks with the Premier League club.

Arbeloa left Real Madrid at the end of the 2025–26 season after just half a season in charge and will be replaced at the Bernabéu by José Mourinho.

As reported by The Athletic, Fulham have now held talks with Arbeloa over the possibility of succeeding Marco Silva, who spent five years as manager at Craven Cottage.

Interestingly, Silva has already been announced as Mourinho’s replacement at Benfica, meaning Arbeloa, if appointed by Fulham, would complete a three-way job switch between the managers.

What Went Wrong for Arbeloa at Madrid?

Arbeloa failed to get the big stars. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

Arbeloa lasted just six months in charge at Real Madrid, overseeing a particularly difficult period at the club.

Seen as a good club man, the former Madrid and Liverpool defender was appointed by club president Florentino Pérez in January, following Xabi Alonso’s exit and was meant to steady the ship amid locker-room unrest.

However, Arbeloa, who had previously led Madrid’s B team, failed to ease the rising tensions at the club or gain ground on Barcelona in La Liga.

His first game in charge was a shock Copa del Rey exit to second-tier Albacete. A period of four games without a win in April, including the Champions League exit to Bayern Munich, essentially ended Madrid hopes of avoiding a trophyless season, while Arbeloa also suffered the embarrassment of officially conceding the league title in a defeat to Barcelona.

Though he did his best to maintain a sense of control publicly, Arbeloa’s brief tenure may be best remembered for off-field chaos, including an extraordinary locker-room altercation between Federico Valverde and Aurelién Tchouaméni that ended with the former needing to be hospitalized.

His win ratio across 28 games in charge was 64.29%, and 52% during his time with Real Madrid B.

What Could Arbeloa Bring to Fulham?

Arbeloa was praised by Madrid after his exit. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Though he didn’t show off the best of his managerial acumen at the Bernabéu, there are mitigating circumstances.

At Fulham, Arbeloa would not have to constantly manage the superstar-sized egos that he did at the Bernabéu and he would likely not be required to mediate a locker-room civil war.

The former right back would bring vast experience from the highest level of the game, as a World Cup and Champions League winner.

Before being thrust into the limelight, he was highly rated as a youth coach and worked his way up through the system at Madrid after impressing with the Under-14, Under 19 and B teams. Whether he is ready for a big job at senior level is still unclear.

There are factors that may make him worth the gamble. His connections at Madrid, knowledge of the club’s academy and close relationship with Pérez could yield interesting opportunities for a club like Fulham, particularly with regard to possible loans and transfers.

In the official communication announcing his departure, Real Madrid said of their ex-manager: “Real Madrid is deeply grateful to Álvaro Arbeloa, who throughout his time at the club, from his time in our youth academy, has consistently demonstrated loyalty, commitment, and professionalism. He exemplifies the values ​​of our club.”

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