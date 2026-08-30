Andoni Iraola, Liverpool Star Ignore Real Problems to Vent Misplaced Anger

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola and his goalkeeper Alisson both ignored bigger problems to vent their frustration with the fourth officials’ substitution board after the Reds were forced to salvage another scratchy 2–2 draw against Nottingham Forest on Saturday lunchtime.

Much like Newcastle United last weekend, Forest twice took the lead against their dozy opponents. Dan Ndoye scored his first Premier League goal in 12 months to break the deadlock in an alarmingly one-sided first half. Alexander Isak equalized on the hour mark but Iraola’s side were pegged back once again just 10 minutes later—much to the frustration of their manager.

The issue began when Forest brought on Liam Delap in the 66th minute. Iraola had three substitutes of his own—Kostas Tsimikas, Ryan Gravenberch and Rio Ngumoha—readied on the touchline during that break in play but only the English striker was sent on. An overhit Cody Gakpo cross swiftly saw the ball go out for a corner in Forest’s half mere seconds later, but fourth official Tim Robinson was still fiddling with the substitution boards which are used to let the crowd know the jersey numbers of the players who are coming on and off.

Andoni Iraola (left) wasn’t impressed. | TNT Sports

Play was allowed to resume. When the ball went out for another throw-in soon after and no substitutions were forthcoming, Iraola approached Robinson on the touchline, waving his arms in frustration. The game was briefly stopped for a third time in the 68th minute but Delap took a quick throw-in for Neco Williams who poked the ball past Alisson to win a penalty which Morgan Gibbs-White converted.

Even though Victor Muñoz earned his team a point, the reliably placid Iraola was as close to incandescent as he can get after the match. “I cannot explain because I don’t have an explanation,” he seethed to assembled media.

“I wanted to make those substitutions about three minutes before. It was two, three, four times the ball had gone out. He [the fourth official, Robinson] was having some problems with the board. The penalty wouldn’t have happened if I had made the subs.

“I had complained the previous time. The supporters were shouting and they were aware of the situation. I’ll leave you to decide whether it was a penalty or not.”

This anger was not confined to the manager. Alisson was so incensed that he jammed his studs into the divisive substitution board while leaving the pitch after the final whistle.

Alisson v substitution board😭 pic.twitter.com/5yCpohpyQn — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) August 29, 2026

Issues Which Should Make Iraola, Liverpool Angry

Andoni Iraola’s roster lacks quality in key areas. | Peter Byrne/PA Images/Getty Images.

As frustrating as that sequence of play will have been for Iraola, there’s nothing he could have done about a ponderous official. The Liverpool manager should instead have been more concerned about his side’s first half display which was even more lackadaisical than Robinson’s button fiddling.

For the second Premier League game running, the Reds twice fell behind to far more organized opposition. While Newcastle exploited Liverpool’s frailty in transition, Forest took advantage of other flaws from last season: susceptibility to long balls, set pieces and a lack of urgency.

“The first half was poor, it was not good enough,” Iraola admitted. “We haven’t controlled the game and after we improved a lot in the second half. We were much more intense, quicker on the ball and had more urgency, but it hasn’t been enough to win the game and we have to blame the first half.”

Liverpool Damning First-Half Stats vs. Nottingham Forest

Statistic Liverpool Nottingham Forest Goals 0 1 Expected Goals (xG) 0.36 1.28 Total Shots 4 8 Shots on Target 1 2 Big Chances 0 3 Touches in Opp. Box 9 14 Possession 63% 37%

Stats via FotMob.

Liverpool had lashings of possession but could not find a way through the tight stitching of Forest’s rearguard—which had even more reason to huddle into a compact block after taking the lead. One of the main concerns surrounding Iraola’s appointment at Anfield was his ability to transfer a system based on high energy and high pressing to a team which has had its collective tempo deliberately dialled down by Arne Slot over the past two seasons. Unsurprisingly, there have been some teething problems.

“I am frustrated because we want to win, especially at home,” Iraola lamented. “It’s not a good result. We have come back from two results where we were losing and I like what we have done in the second half, but we haven’t been able to complete the comeback.

“In the first half we were too passive without the ball. Afterwards we improved this and intensity gives you the chance to win duels and attack quicker and better. But in the first half there was a lack of intensity and we had issues with throw-ins today.”