Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Nottingham Forest: Summer Signing Saves Reds

Liverpool twice came from behind in their 2–2 draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday as Alexander Isak and Victor Muñoz struck in a chaotic affair.

Andoni Iraola’s first half of competitive action in Anfield’s home dugout hardly went to plan as Forest entered the break with a deserved advantage. Dan Ndoye opened the scoring at the midpoint, punishing more lackadaisical defending from the Reds, and only an Alisson wonder save prevented the visitors from doubling their lead.

Florian Wirtz’s offside goal was the best Liverpool had mustered by the halftime whistle, but last summer’s other superstar signing did briefly restore parity. Isak provided the finishing touch to Cody Gakpo’s cross to level the score.

Forest would restore their advantage in the 70th minute as Morgan Gibbs-White fired home from the penalty spot, but Liverpool came roaring back for a second time. Summer recruit Muñoz lashed in another equalizer to secure a hard-fought point in a remarkably similar match to their Premier League opener against Newcastle United.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Isak was on the scoresheet for the Reds. | Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

There were familiar issues across the field for Liverpool during Saturday’s encounter, but perhaps most worrying was the continued anonymity of record signing Alexander Isak during the first half. After a sheepish performance on his return to St. James’ Park last weekend, a similarly muted display harshened the spotlight on the 26-year-old.

Isak managed just six touches during an uninspiring first half for him and his clubmates, with just two of those coming inside Forest’s penalty area. Unable to find any space amid a sea of well-organized blue jerseys, he found himself completely and utterly isolated. While he should have been more proactive with his runs out of possession, he was undeniably starved of service.

But that supply line was forthcoming on the hour as, for the first time in his Liverpool career, Isak was presented with a genuine tap-in. Cody Gakpo was the architect, spinning his marker and delivering a pinpoint cross to the far post. Like any striker worth his salt, the Swede was lurking in the perfect position, and made no mistake from all of four yards.

Liverpool still need much, much more from their center forward, especially with Hugo Ekitiké sidelined for the long-term, but perhaps a goal in front of the Kop can ignite his season.

Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1)

Victor Muñoz was making his first Liverpool start. | Oli SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Alisson—5.8: An astonishing reaction save kept Liverpool in touching distance of their visitors on the cusp of halftime, but his rashness gifted Forest their penalty kick as he collided with Neco Williams.

RB: Jeremie Frimpong—7.1: One can’t fault Frimpong’s effort, but the Dutch international’s dire execution remains a source of frustration. Needs a lot of crossing practice in next week’s training sessions.

CB: Jérémy Jacquet—8.1: Strong, combative, ambitious and accurate in his distribution—all attributes Liverpool lacked with Ibrahima Konaté in their defense last season.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—7.4: Igor Jesus & Co. made life difficult for Van Dijk, who produced a passable yet unspectacular performance.

LB: Milos Kerkez—7.0: Bar a few timely interventions, this was a familiarly erratic performance from Kerkez. Plenty of passion, but not much finesse.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister—7.0: Promoted into the XI ahead of Ryan Gravenberch and offered some much-needed bite in the midfield—even if that often resulted in him conceding a foul.

CM: Dominik Szoboszlai—7.8: Lacks the same game-changing influence he frequently provided last season when operating in a deeper position.

RW: Cody Gakpo—7.4: Shunted to the right-hand side in the absence of viable alternatives and, much like Rio Ngumoha last week, struggled to influence proceedings apart from his assist.

AM: Florian Wirtz—7.7: Unfortunate to see his fine first-half finish ruled out for an offside in the build-up, before forcing a terrific save out of Matz Sels with a header shortly afterward. Involved in both of Liverpool’s goals, including an assist for Muñoz.

LW: Victor Muñoz—7.8: Buzzed around the final third with admirable enthusiasm and eventually opened his Liverpool account with an excellent finish in the closing 10 minutes.

ST: Alexander Isak—7.3: Quiet for the most part, but still netted his fifth Liverpool goal with a poacher’s finish.

SUB: Ryan Gravenberch (71’ for Frimpong)—6.3: Added some energy into a tired midfield.

SUB: Rio Ngumoha (71’ for Gakpo)—6.1: Couldn’t provide a spark from the bench, even on his preferred left flank.

SUB: Kostas Tsimikas (71’ for Kerkez)—6.0: Steady upon arrival.

SUB: Ronald Araújo (77’ for Jacquet)—6.3: Picked up a booking for one cynical challenge.

SUB: Trey Nyoni (77’ for Mac Allister)—6.5: Showed a few glimpses of his burgeoning potential.

Subs not used: Giorgi Mamardashvili (GK), Wataru Endō, James McConnell, Lewis Koumas.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Alisson (left) conceded a sloppy penalty. | Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Liverpool’s front four operated well beneath their potential for much of the match, but Muñoz was ambitious and tenacious on his official Anfield debut. Not everything came off for the Spaniard, who was inconsistent with his final product, but he did conjure a moment of magic for his side’s second equalizer of the day.

was ambitious and tenacious on his official Anfield debut. Not everything came off for the Spaniard, who was inconsistent with his final product, but he did conjure a moment of magic for his side’s second equalizer of the day. Alisson has so often been Liverpool’s savior over the years—and he was on one occasion here with a stunning save in the first half—but he was guilty of handing Forest their second goal after flying off his line and connecting with Williams. Maybe a few years ago, the Brazilian would have got to the ball first.

The Numbers That Explain Another Frenetic Affair for Liverpool

Liverpool made a sleepy start on their Anfield return, especially in attacking zones. They created just 0.25 expected goals before the break .

. The Reds need to tighten up in defense. They conceded five big chances and an expected goals total of 2.30 against a Forest team who had blanked in successive defeats to Leeds United.

against a Forest team who had blanked in successive defeats to Leeds United. For the third season running, Liverpool have failed to beat Forest at Anfield. The stalemate follows 1–0 and 3–0 defeats during Arne Slot’s two campaigns in charge.

Statistic Liverpool Nottingham Forest Possession 69% 31% Expected Goals (xG) 1.61 2.30 Total Shots 13 12 Shots on Target 4 3 Big Chances 1 5 Pass Accuracy 89% 69% Fouls Committed 13 10 Corners 3 5