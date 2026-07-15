Andoni Iraola Sets Out Liverpool Transfer Plan With Clear Curtis Jones Stance

Liverpool haven’t yet emerged as transfer window protagonists after embarking on a record-breaking splurge last summer.

The Reds’ busy window, during which they smashed their transfer record twice, led many to believe that they’d walk to back-to-back Premier League titles. Instead, Arne Slot failed to successfully integrate his new crop of stars, and the imbalanced champions finished down in fifth—just enough for a Champions League spot.

The disappointment led to Slot’s departure and subsequent appointment of Andoni Iraola after Chelsea hastily pivoted to Xabi Alonso.

Iraola has taken the job on after three brilliant years with Bournemouth, culminating in the club’s maiden European berth. The Cherries finished three points adrift of Liverpool last season, and their outstanding manager has been tasked with rejuvenating a Reds outfit that‘s seeking to evolve again this summer.

Liverpool have already lost an icon in Mohamed Salah, stalwart Andy Robertson and title-winning center back Ibrahima Konaté. Another linked with a move away is midfielder Curtis Jones, whom Iraola hopes to have around for a little longer.

’Great, Great Player’—Iraola Wants Curtis Jones To Stay

Iraola has waxed lyrical over Jones. | Piotr Zajac/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Jones has entered the final year of his contract at Liverpool and is attracting transfer interest from Inter Milan.

Reports suggest the Reds have rejected a third offer from the Scudetto holders, supposedly worth €32 million (£27.3 million, $36.6 million). Liverpool are holding out for at least €40 million (£34.2 million, $45.7 million), and Iraola has said he wants to keep the 25-year-old on the club’s books.

Speaking to assembled media for the first time since taking the job, Iraola said of Jones: “I will have the chance to speak with him today [Monday]. I rate Curtis very highly. For me, he is a great, great player, and I hope he can continue with us and continue performing the way he has been performing.”

Iraola noted the importance of the midfielder’s personality and his Scouse roots, given the emotional ties Anfield has to Liverpool’s homegrown stars. Jones, an energetic midfielder who resists pressure well in possession, also boasts the necessary skill set to excel under Iraola.

“From the outside, at least, he looks like a player with good character, and I hope we can keep him, not only for this year but for more time.”

New Liverpool Manager Insists Liverpool Need More Players

Iraola wants more new arrivals. | Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Despite their near £450 million ($602 million) splurge last summer, Iraola has demanded “more players” at the start of his Anfield project.

“Obviously we’ve signed two players already, but we need more players; we know this,” the Spaniard told reporters. “The club is working on this.”

As the Liverpool boss alluded to, young center back Jérémy Jacquet and Spanish international Victor Muñoz have joined the club this summer for a combined £94.5 million ($126.4 million).

The Reds are expected to make another splash in attack after Salah’s departure and Hugo Ekitiké’s Achilles injury, with Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola the name on the tip of every supporter’s tongue on Merseyside. Liverpool had been linked with RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande, but the Ivorian winger is expected to be heading to Barcola’s home, PSG.

Iraola wishes to have his new signings available for much of preseason, which he’s recognized is tricky and has acknowledged that the club is “working hard” to get players through the door.

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