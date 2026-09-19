Andoni Iraola Points to Major Liverpool ‘Advantage’ for Bournemouth Reunion

Andoni Iraola believes Liverpool’s extra rest time gives them an “advantage” over Bournemouth ahead of Sunday’s meeting at the Vitality Stadium.

The Spaniard returns to his former employers seeking only his second Premier League victory since taking charge of the Reds, but fatigue could play its part in the outcome of the contest.

Liverpool were in Carabao Cup third round action on Tuesday as a rotated team clinched a 3–1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur. Iraola made 10 changes for the tie following last weekend’s goalless draw against Fulham, although he called upon a number of key regulars from the bench.

However, Bournemouth played even more recently, traveling all the way to Real Sociedad for their first-ever continental fixture in the Europa League on Thursday—which they won 2–1 thanks to goals from Justin Kluivert and Rayan.

“I think we have an advantage,” Iraola declared in his prematch press conference. “Most of the times it has been the opposite. We have been the team that played last, but this time we played two days before they played.

“I think there should be an advantage there, but also I know where we are going, and I know what they have there, not only the stadium but overall.

“When you see the number of games they have lost in a long while [just three defeats in 2026], you realize how difficult it is to beat Bournemouth.”

While Liverpool were able to lean on youngsters and peripheral figures against Spurs, Marco Rose named a full-strength Bournemouth XI in San Sebastián. On paper, the Reds should be the fresher of the two teams for Iraola’s reunion.

How Have Liverpool Fared After Midweek Matches?

Fatigue proved costly for Liverpool just last weekend. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Iraola has talked up his side’s advantage this weekend, but Liverpool’s labored performance in last Saturday’s stalemate with Fulham will have him concerned.

After using up all their energy in victory over Atlético Madrid several days prior, the Reds looked absolutely shattered at Anfield, and they were unable to implement Iraola’s high-pressing philosophy in a bore draw.

In the 11 matches Liverpool have played after midweek excursions this calendar year, they have tasted victory on just six occasions. Three draws and two defeats—one of the latter coming at Bournemouth back in January—make for slightly-worrying viewing.

Fortunately for the Reds, playing midweek European soccer is an entirely new sensation for Bournemouth, and their roster lacks the same depth and quality as Iraola’s.

Liverpool desperately need victory in their final outing before the upcoming international period, with just six points collected from a possible 12 in the league under Iraola. A win over Ipswich Town has been sandwiched in between three frustrating draws.