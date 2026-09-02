Anthony Gordon Already Has Three New Nicknames After Lightning Barcelona Start

Anthony Gordon is loving life with Barcelona, and the feeling appears to be mutual.

The 25-year-old waited 22 years for his “dream” move and has left it all on the pitch in his first competitive outings for the club, registering three assists in three games as Barça top La Liga.

After a brace of assists off the bench on his debut against Elche, Gordon earned a standing ovation for his tireless efforts against Athletic Club on his home debut.

He then continued to win over the fans with his display against Rayo Vallecano on Monday night—forcing an own goal from Florian Lejuene with his pressing, before later setting up Raphinha with a perfectly executed back heel in the 5–2 victory.

The €70 million ($81 million) outlay for the forward already appears something of a bargain, given the state of the transfer market, while Barcelona fans have fallen head over heels for the Englishman’s direct, lung-busting style.

Mundo Deportivo waxed lyrical about the former Newcastle star post-match, describing him as “a new idol at Camp Nou.”

Gordon’s New Nicknames

A banner outside the Spotify Camp Nou yesterday for Anthony Gordon:



“𝘈𝘯𝘵𝘰𝘯𝘪 𝘎𝘳𝘰𝘴 𝘦𝘴 𝘊𝘢𝘵𝘢𝘭𝘢” (Anthony Gordon is catalan) 😂❤ pic.twitter.com/MoAX8L0r6j — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) September 1, 2026

That’s not hyperbole. Fans at Camp Nou were heard chanting “Gordon, Gordon, Gordon” during the 5–2 win that put them back at the league’s summit on goal difference, while a banner outside the stadium was spotted honoring the new signing. It reads: “Big Anthony Is Catalan”.

Remove the ’n’ from Gordon and you have “gordo”, the Spanish word for big or fat (“gros” in Catalan), leading fans to an obvious new nickname for the winger.

That is not the only moniker Gordon has picked up during his short time in Spain. The winger was knighted by Barcelona’s official X account, which has dubbed him ‘Sir Anthony Gordon.’

Meanwhile, much of the Spanish press has delighted in referring to the pacy star as ‘Flash’—a reference to ‘80s sci-fi film Flash Gordon.

It’s a strong start for only Barcelona’s third English player in the last 100 years.

Gordon Notes Key Difference Between La Liga, Premier League

Anthony Gordon highlighted La Liga’s qualities. | Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The winger has made the transition well to La Liga, highlighting the key differences between his new surroundings and the style of play he was used to in England.

Speaking after the win over Rayo, he said via SPORT: “I won’t deny that the Premier League is incredibly intense. The pace is relentless, there are physical battles everywhere, long balls, corners, and a lot of contact.

“In England, intensity can sometimes mask mistakes. You can mis-control the ball and recover by winning the next physical battle. Here, a poor first touch or a lack of concentration on your position can punish you immediately. The spaces are smaller, decisions have to be quicker, and everything has to be cleaner.

“Some Premier League teams would struggle to play this style consistently because they might not have the patience or the quality in midfield that is needed.” he said. “There's a different kind of footballing intelligence here.”