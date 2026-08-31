Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Rayo Vallecano: First Special Lamine Yamal Night of the Season

Barcelona’s devastating attack ran riot on Monday night to comfortably defeat Rayo Vallecano 5–2, making it three wins from three games to start the season for Hansi Flick’s titleholders.

The visitors struck early against the run of play with Sergio Camello quieting the Camp Nou on a well-taken finish 12 minutes in. But Barcelona didn’t panic and by the time the 25th minute hit, they had taken the lead thanks to two sensational goals from Raphinha which was followed by Lamine Yamal‘s first of the term—a screamer.

It was all Barcelona early in the second half and Anthony Gordon’s cross intended for Raphinha was intercepted by Florian Lejeune, who tucked the ball into his own net. But Rayo Vallecano refused to go away without a fight and Camello scored his brace with a strong header from a corner to make it a one-goal game late in the second half.

But with spaces to exploit, Hansi Flick’s side answered and Gordon teed-up an incoming Raphinha who hammered in his brace to give Barcelona breathing room in the 70th minute. The hosts put the game on ice and cruised to the finish line, but not before Yamal added a fifth with a perfectly placed shot from outside the box to complete his brace.

Barring a couple of isolated actions where Barça’s defensive weaknesses were visible, it was another dominant showing from the La Liga holders, one that sufficed to usurp the top spot on the table from rivals Real Madrid.

The Two Minutes That Defined the Game

Yamal (left) and Raphinha made Barcelona’s comeback look easy. | Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Falling behind with the first conceded goal of the season could’ve been a significant blow, but less than 10 minutes after Rayo scored the opener, Barcelona were already in front thanks to a lethal two-minute blitz that yielded a pair of brilliant finishes.

Barça equalized on a rapid combination started by Pedri, cleverly flicked on by the impressive Xavi Espart into the path of Raphinha. The Brazilian nicely got away from his marked with a subtle body feint to go through on goal. With only Dani Cárdenas to beat, he fired a low bullet into the bottom corner to level the scoring 19 minutes in.

Two minutes later, the hosts took the lead, courtesy of Yamal’s first moment of magic of the term. Barcelona’s trademark counter-press high off the pitch was effective, and Marc Bernal found Yamal on the edge of the box. A marvelous first touch sufficed to get away from two defenders and set himself up to fire a perfectly placed near-post strike out of Cárdenas’s reach—who probably thought he was looking to bend his shot inside the far post. Yamal’s first goal of the season completed Barça’s comeback 21 minutes into the game.

Two minutes and a couple of actions of the highest technical level were all Barcelona required to overcome their first moment of adversity of the campaign. The Catalans settled and dominated with ease after their biggest stars changed the game in an instant.

Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Rayo Vallecano (4-3-2-1)

Raphinha (middle) can’t stop scoring. | Lluis Gene/AFP/Getty Images

*Ratings Provided by FotMob*

GK: Joan García—6.4: Looked nervous between the posts, which is a rarity for him. Spilled a couple of rebounds and hesitated on a couple of occasions. Not the greatest showing from the normally sure-handed goalkeeper.

RB: Jules Koundé—7.0: Hesitated when he had to intervene against Álvaro García, and Barça paid the price as the winger easily got by him and had all the time in the world to assist Rayo’s opener. Just not good enough from the Frenchman.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—7.5: Was fine in his defensive interventions but was uncharacteristically erratic in his distribution from deep, missing a couple of routine passes for his standards.

CB: Andreas Christensen—7.2: A half-step too late to react to the run of Camello, which meant he was just a little out of reach in his attempt to block the shot that resulted in Rayo’s first. Other than that, he was solid, and Christensen playing 90 minutes after his injury problems the last two years is a victory in and of itself.

LB: Xavi Espart—8.1: Another stellar showing by the La Masia graduate, who was fantastic operating as an inverted fullback high up the pitch showing off his enormous quality with the ball. Collected his first professional assist with a deft first-time touch for Raphinha’s opener. Was beaten in the action of Rayo’s second, with his lack of height getting exploited from a corner.

DM: Marc Bernal—8.4: Enjoyed himself constantly drifting further up the pitch than he had in the opening two games of the season. He played clever through-balls, tried his luck from distance and sometimes even started Barça’s press. The latter allowed him to assist Yamal’s screamer.

DM: Pedri—7.3: Not as dominant as against Athletic Club, but everything still went through Pedri on Monday evening. Though he spent much of the game playing in a deeper role, he had a couple of magnificent through balls that were recognized by the home crowd.

RW: Lamine Yamal—9.5: Welcome back, Lamine Yamal. The season is officially underway for Barcelona’s No. 10, who scored a stunning goal and delivered his first jaw-dropping display of the term. Unstoppable.

AM: Dani Olmo—7.0: Quiet from Olmo. He had a handful of nice interventions in attack but disappeared for stretches. Clearly looks like he’s still knocking off some rust.

LW: Anthony Gordon—7.8: The least involved of Barcelona‘s forwards, but Gordon still had a strong showing, combining well, showing off his speed and being essential to his team’s press. He caused Lejeune own-goal and then a slick back-heel teed-up Raphinha’s goal—his third assist of the term.

ST: Raphinha—9.2: Another game leading the line, another pair of goals for Raphinha, who’s up to five on the season. His movement and pressing were excellent again and his sharpness in front of goal early in the term brings back memories of his 35-goal 2024–25 term.

SUB: Fermín López (64’ for Olmo)—6.4: His energy against tired legs was a valuable boost late. Nearly scored his fourth of the term.

SUB: Rodri (64’ for Bernal)—6.5: Another confidence-boosting cameo for Rodri.

SUB: João Cancelo (77’ for Pedri)—6.0: His introduction allowed Espart to drift centrally alongside Rodri. Tried his luck from distance, but his hit went wide.

SUB: Karim Adeyemi (78’ for Gordon)—6.9: Could’ve done better with the one scoring opportunity he had in his cameo. Still, he assisted Yamal’s second of the night.

SUB: Hamza Abdelkarim (85’ for Raphinha)—N/A

Subs not used: Wojciech Szczęsny (GK), Eder Aller (GK), Alejandro Balde, Brian Fariñas, Gerard Martín, Eric García.

What the Ratings Tell Us

La Masia has done it again with Xavi Espart. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Xavi Espart was flawless for the third straight game, appearing all over the pitch and looking like the second coming of Joshua Kimmich. The teenager has been one of the standout performers of the opening three games, and both João Cancelo and Alejandro Balde are in for quite a fight to recover the starting left back spot.

was flawless for the third straight game, appearing all over the pitch and looking like the second coming of Joshua Kimmich. The teenager has been one of the standout performers of the opening three games, and both and are in for quite a fight to recover the starting left back spot. Performances like tonight’s are why many people consider Marc Bernal a superstar in the making. The 19-year-old was everywhere against Rayo, contributing defensively but especially in attack. Rodr i will be Barcelona’s starter alongside Pedri in the biggest games of the season, but you can see why Barcelona were unwilling to entertain offers for Bernal. He’s the future of the Catalan midfield.

a superstar in the making. The 19-year-old was everywhere against Rayo, contributing defensively but especially in attack. i will be Barcelona’s starter alongside in the biggest games of the season, but you can see why Barcelona were unwilling to entertain offers for Bernal. He’s the future of the Catalan midfield. Lamine Yamal had one of those nights in which he looks like the best player in the world. He created five chances in the opening 45 minutes alone, and the relentless pressure he put on Jozhua Vertrouwd took a toll on the Dutchman, who had to leave the pitch injured after 30 minutes. The worries regarding Yamal’s slow start of the term disappeared emphatically after his sensational brace performance.

had one of those nights in which he looks like the best player in the world. He created five chances in the opening 45 minutes alone, and the relentless pressure he put on Jozhua Vertrouwd took a toll on the Dutchman, who had to leave the pitch injured after 30 minutes. The worries regarding Yamal’s slow start of the term disappeared emphatically after his sensational brace performance. Jules Koundé started his first game of the season and immediately validated Flick’s decision to name Eric García his starting right back prior to the start of the term. The Frenchman was directly responsible for Rayos opener with a feeble attempt at stopping Álvaro García. After a poor 2025–26, this is not the start of the season Koundé needed.

The Numbers That Explain Barça’s Lethal Attacking Display

Barcelona peppered Rayo’s goal all night, finishing the game with 26 total shots compared to 11 from the visitors.

compared to Lamine Yamal had 16 touches in the opponents’ penalty area , that’s just three less than the entirety of Rayo’s team were able to register on the other end.

, that’s just were able to register on the other end. For the second time this season, Barcelona outperformed their xG. The hosts scored five goals from 2.83 xG, a significant discrepancy, even if they still missed two of the four big chances they manufactured.

Statistic Barcelona Rayo Vallecano Posession 69% 31% Expected Goals (xG) 2.83 1.09 Total Shots 26 11 Shots on Target 9 5 Big Chances 4 1 Pass Accuracy 90% 74% Fouls 4 11 Corners 9 5