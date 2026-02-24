Antoine Griezmann ‘in Talks’ to Join Lionel Messi’s MLS Rivals

Atlético Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is reportedly in “advanced discussions” with Orlando City over a move to Major League Soccer.

The 34-year-old, who is under contract with Los Colchoneros until June 2027, has been linked with a move to the United States ever since he revealed his long-term “objective” was to end up in MLS. More surprising than his potential transfer is the club leading the race for his signature.

According to The Athletic, Orlando are eyeing the 2018 World Cup winner to fill their open Designated Player spot. Although there is no official agreement in place between the two parties, talks have been ongoing, with the club’s sporting director and general manager Ricardo Moreira traveling to Spain multiple times to work on the deal.

The report claims formal talks have not yet occurred between Atlético Madrid and Orlando, but the Lions hope to close the deal before MLS’s primary transfer window closes on March 26.

Why Orlando Are the Frontrunners for Griezmann’s Signature

Antoine Griezmann is under contract with Atlético Madrid until 2027. | Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Griezmann has been linked with multiple MLS clubs over the years, including San Diego FC and Los Angeles FC. On paper, joining one of the two massive clubs that finished at the top of the Western Conference last season makes the most sense for a player of the Frenchman’s quality and stature.

But Orlando, who only managed a ninth-place regular season finish and have never won MLS Cup, hold Griezmann’s MLS discovery rights, which means they get first dibs on signing the player.

The Lions have secured big names in the past, including Real Madrid legend Kaká and former Portugal winger Nani. Yet they have lacked superstar talent in the last few years, leaving the door open for Griezmann to become the new face of the club.

Orlando’s open DP spot also makes the move to Florida uncomplicated, unlike if the Atlético Madrid man wanted to transfer to the likes of Inter Miami. Instead of joining Lionel Messi, Griezmann could once again become rivals with the Argentine should he ink a deal with the Herons’ neighbors.

When Could Griezmann Join Orlando City?

Orlando City have their sights set on Antoine Griezmann. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Although Orlando reportedly want to lock Griezmann down as quickly as possible, it is rather unlikely the player ups and leaves his home in the middle of the European calendar. Atlético Madrid might be out of the La Liga title race, but they are still alive in the Champions League and the Copa del Rey.

Griezmann is also enjoying a return to form after a slow start to 2025–26. The Frenchman has found the back of the net 12 times across all competitions this season and is back to logging relatively consistent minutes for Diego Simeone.

The more realistic scenario would see Griezmann finish out the campaign with the Spanish outfit and then make the move to Florida. A transfer in the summer could also give the forward plenty of time to get situated in the United States while MLS goes on a brief hiatus for the 2026 World Cup.

READ THE LATEST MLS NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND GOSSIP