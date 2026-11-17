The cat is out of the bag with Arda Güler. The Real Madrid star may once have been one of soccer’s great underrated players, but no longer, with his talents drawing acclaim from far and wide this season.

After being one of precious few players to come out of Madrid’s season with any credit in 2025–26, the 21-year-old has continued his upward trajectory this term.

The creative fulcrum of José Mourinho’s team, no player has made more than Güler’s 42 key passes in La Liga this season, while he has four goals and six assists in 14 appearances in all competitions.

Güler took his club form into the November international break, scoring a stunning long-range free-kick for Türkiye in the 2–1 UEFA Nations League defeat to Belgium, before shining against France.

Game Recognizes Game

The attacking midfielder bagged an assist in Türkiye’s 2–1 loss away against France on Sunday. He also had a goal disallowed, created the joint-most chances in the match (3) and took the joint-most shots (5) in the game.

His efforts did not go unnoticed by opposition team manager and Real Madrid legend Zinédine Zidane.

“Türkiye didn’t surprise me. When they have the ball, they’re a team capable of playing well. They’re fantastic players with the ball. Arda is very, very, very good,” he said, via MARCA.

Zidane’s high praise comes just days after Kevin De Bruyne described the Real Madrid star as “one of the best players in the world.”

Marc Cucurella is another to sing the praise of the 21-year-old during this international break. Continuining the love-in, the Madrid left-back gushed: “When [Güler] plays, we are a different team. He has that baby face, but he is an impressive player and has a lot of quality.”

Güler Making Vinícius Jr Comeback Much Harder

Güler, Diomande and Vinícius Jr are all competing to play in the wide roles for Real Madrid. | Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid/Getty Images

Güler’s form as Madrid’s creative hub has been a godsend for Mourinho this season, but less so for Vinícius Júnior.

As Güler’s stock has risen, Vinícius Jr’s has plummeted, with the Brazilian enduring a nightmare start to 2026–27—an inconvenient turn of events after he signed his big-money contract extension during the summer.

It had been widely expected that club-record summer signing Yan Diomande would compete with Güler for the right-wing berth this term, with Vinícius Jr cemented as the first-choice out on the left. However, the picture has changed in recent weeks.

Madrid’s Wide Forwards Compared in 2026–27 (La Liga)

Player Appearances Goals Assists Yan Diomande 12 3 2 Arda Güler 12 3 4 Vinícius Jr 8 1 3

Vinícius Jr had just one goal to his name this season prior to his four-match La Liga suspension for pulling Nathan Saliba’s hair in the win over Villarreal last month. In the 26-year-old’s absence, Güler has further established himself as an automatic starter on the right, with four goal contributions, while Diomande’s versatility has seen him take over duties on the left.

With both young players sparkling, it remains to be seen how the Best FIFA Men's Player 2024 will be re-incorporated into the lineup when domestic soccer resumes.