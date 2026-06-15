Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Algeria: World Cup Group J

Argentina’s defense of its World Cup crown gets underway against a talented Algeria at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City.

For a number of months we were left to wonder whether or not Lionel Messi would return to the World Cup stage, four years after his crowning glory in Qatar, but the 38-year-old has opted to don his national team’s colors once more.

Austria and Jordan make up the rest of Group J, with Argentina no doubt expecting to walk away from the group stage with three wins safely tucked under its belt. With experience throughout Lionel Scaloni’s squad, that should be more than achievable.

Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Algeria

Lionel Messi headlines a team who work exceptionally hard as a collective. | Sports Illustrated

Pick Your Argentina XI!

GK: Emiliano Martínez—The best goalkeeper at the 2022 World Cup, who also picked up the Golden Glove at the 2024 Copa América, recently returned to full training after a finger injury. His inclusion, and divisive antics, are a big lift for Argentina.

RB: Nahuel Molina—A member of the successful 2022 roster, Molina is a dependable full back for Scaloni, effective in attack as well as in defense.

CB: Cristian Romero—After missing the conclusion of Tottenham Hotspur’s wretched 2025–26 Premier League season through injury, Romero is good to go. One thing he must do is control his volatile temper.

CB: Nicolás Otamendi—Now 38 years young, Otamendi is one of Argentina’s most-capped players ever. Only Messi, who is set to pass the 200 barrier at this World Cup, has more experience in this current squad.

LB: Nicolás Tagliafico—If you’re looking up the definition of solid and dependable in the dictionary, you may just find the name Nicolás Tagliafico lurking.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister—It’s fair to say Liverpool’s No. 10 did not have a particularly good 2025–26 campaign. Luckily, he has a standout 2022 World Cup campaign to draw upon for experience and he’ll feel he has a point to prove to his doubters.

CM: Rodrigo De Paul—De Paul swapped Atlético Madrid for Inter Miami last year but hasn’t missed a beat because of it. He’ll be the one to cover all the ground in midfield.

CM: Enzo Fernández—Speculation is rife over Fernández’s long-term future at Chelsea, but the box crasher must let his feet do the talking.

RW: Lionel Messi—Can arguably the greatest player in the history of the game go back-to-back after waiting an eternity for his first World Cup triumph? Don’t rule it out.

CF: Lautaro Martínez—11 of Martínez’s 37 goals for Argentina have come in World Cup qualifiers, but he’s yet to score at the tournament itself. That must change if the defending champions want to achieve its aims.

LW: Thiago Almada—The diminutive winger, who stands just 5'7” tall, has become a regular over the past year and has the trust of Scaloni. He’ll need to perform to keep the likes of Nico Paz and Julian Alvárez on the bench.

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