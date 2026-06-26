Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Jordan: World Cup Group J

Lionel Messi continues to do Lionel Messi things, and as long as Lionel Messi continues to do Lionel Messi things, Argentina has as good a chance as any to win the World Cup.

The holders are out to make history in North America, with no nation since Brazil in 1962 retaining the trophy. Few backed Lionel Scaloni’s side pre-tournament, but Messi’s magic has converted plenty of doubters.

Five goals from the magic man and two victories mean Argentina is safely through to the round of 32 as Group J winners with a game to spare. That should allow Scaloni to rest and rotate on Matchday 3 against Jordan, with Argentina surely having enough to prevail against the debutants in the absence of a few figureheads.

Here’s how the holders could line up against the eliminated Jordanians on Saturday evening.

Argentina Predicted XI vs. Jordan

Lionel Scaloni is bound to rotate on Matchday 3. | Sports Illustrated

Pick Your Argentina XI!

GK: Emiliano Martínez—While this is an opportunity for the manager to offer minutes to fringe roster members, Scaloni could retain his No. 1 goalkeeper.

RB: Gonzalo Montiel—The man who produced the winning moment in Qatar, Montiel has since embarked on a fairly muted club career. Still, he made Scaloni’s 26, and the steady rightback could replace Nahuel Molina.

CB: Nicolás Otamendi—Cristian Romero insisted that all is well after picking up a knock in the 2–0 win over Austria. Still, no chances will be taken ahead of the knockouts, with veteran Otamendi earning his first start of this summer‘s tournament.

CB: Lisandro Martínez—Martínez‘s left-footedness and excellent passing ability has improved Argentina’s build-up play from Qatar. The Manchester United man has a great rapport with Romero and will be imperative as the tournament progresses. He could play an hour on Saturday.

LB: Nicolás Tagliafico—Firmly second choice as a result of Facundo Medina’s impressive start to the tournament, this will likely be Tagliafico’s only start of the World Cup.

RM: Rodrigo De Paul—De Paul hasn’t skipped a beat despite escaping the competitiveness of Europe’s top-five leagues. He’s one of many in Scaloni’s roster who raise their game once the national team calls.

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CM: Leandro Paredes—A sublime passer and an excellent fit for what Argentina want to achieve in possession, Paredes is poised to offer Alexis Mac Allister respite.

CM: Enzo Fernández—Fernández was a burgeoning talent in Qatar. Now, he‘s the finished product and a key leader.

LM: Thiago Almada—Almada’s clever dummy allowed Messi to score a record-breaking 17th World Cup goal in the first half against Austria. He’s a canny operator who primarily operates inside and contributes to Argentina’s short central combinations.

ST: Nico González—A useful outlet in the air, González offers an alternative threat in attack. After appearing off the bench last time out, Scaloni could turn to the athletic 28-year-old against Jordan.

ST: Julián Álvarez—After dropping a huge transfer bomb following Argentina‘s Matchday 2 win, Álvarez, who’s building up his fitness after recovering from an ankle injury, seems ready for his first start. His increased influence should reduce La Albiceleste’s reliance on Messi.

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