Argentina vs. Algeria—World Cup: Predictions, Previews and Lineups

Argentina begins its defense of the World Cup when it faces Algeria at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

When La Albiceleste lifted the trophy in 2022, its campaign began with a surprising opening defeat to Saudi Arabia. Although Argentina recovered to ultimately win the tournament, it will be keen to avoid a similar setback this time around.

With Lionel Messi returning for what is expected to be his sixth and final World Cup, and after a strong qualifying campaign along with impressive recent friendly form, it is unlikely Argentina will be caught off guard again.

Argentina vs. Algeria Score Prediction

Argentina Too Much for the Fennecs

Lionel Messi is back on top of the world. | Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Argentina should simply have too much quality for Algeria.

Lionel Scaloni’s side boasts one of the most dangerous combinations of midfield creativity and attacking firepower in world soccer. From the clinical finishing of Lautaro Martínez and the guile and technical ability of Julián Álvarez to the emergence of Nico Paz, the goalscoring threat of Enzo Fernández—who found the net 15 times for Chelsea last season—and the direct running of Giuliano Simeone, Argentina possesses weapons all across the pitch.

Then, of course, there is the small matter of Messi.

Widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, Messi continues to defy age. He scored 43 goals last season as Inter Miami lifted a maiden MLS Cup, and has remained the driving force behind Argentina’s success, dictating games throughout qualifying and in the team’s recent friendlies.

Algeria, however, is unlikely to simply roll over. The Fennecs have enough attacking talent to trouble even the strongest defenses. Amine Gouiri arrives in excellent form, Ibrahim Maza provides creativity between the lines, Anis Hadj Moussa offers unpredictability out wide and veteran captain Riyad Mahrez remains capable of producing moments of magic.

Argentina should ultimately have too much for Algeria over 90 minutes, but don’t be surprised if the African side finds a way onto the scoresheet.

Messi management: While Messi remains Argentina’s talisman, Scaloni is likely to be careful with his workload throughout the tournament. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner only recently returned from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for several weeks.

While Messi remains Argentina’s talisman, Scaloni is likely to be careful with his workload throughout the tournament. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner only recently returned from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for several weeks. More than just attack: Argentina’s attacking talent understandably grabs the headlines, but its defensive record has been equally impressive. La Albiceleste has conceded just once across its final seven matches heading into the World Cup.

Argentina’s attacking talent understandably grabs the headlines, but its defensive record has been equally impressive. La Albiceleste has conceded just once across its final seven matches heading into the World Cup. Algeria can score: Algeria has enough firepower to cause problems. The Fennecs scored 24 goals during qualifying—the second-highest total of any African nation, behind only Côte d’Ivoire.

Prediction: Argentina 3-1 Algeria

Lionel Messi headlines a team who work exceptionally hard as a collective. | Sports Illustrated

Messi featured for just 20 minutes in Argentina’s final warm-up match against Iceland, scoring from the penalty spot, but it has since been confirmed that he is fully fit and available for the start of the World Cup.

He is expected to start on the right side of the attack, although, as is often the case, he will be given the freedom to roam across the final third, drifting inside and finding pockets of space to influence the game.

Joining him in the front line will likely be Martínez and Thiago Almada, but highly rated youngster Paz may have to settle for a place on the bench as Fernández and Alexis Mac Allister—both automatic selections in Scaloni’s midfield—pair up with Messi’s Miami teammate, Rodrigo de Paul.

Defensively, Argentina has received a boost with Cristian Romero returning to full fitness after a spell on the sidelines. He should partner Nicolás Otamendi in central defense, with Emiliano Martínez once again starting between the posts.

Argentina predicted lineup vs. Algeria (4-3-3): E. Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Mac Allister, De Paul, Fernández; Messi, L. Martínez, Almada.

Algeria Predicted Lineup vs. Argentina

Algeria are strong in attack. | Sports Illustrated

Looking at Algeria’s likely starting lineup against Argentina, it’s clear where the team’s biggest strengths lie: in attack.

Captain Riyad Mahrez remains the headline act, with his wand-like left foot still capable of unlocking any defense. However, he is far from Algeria’s only threat. Ibrahim Maza appears primed for a breakout tournament, while Marseille forward Amine Gouiri—who can operate both centrally and out wide—has been in outstanding form, scoring four goals in his last four international appearances.

Defensively, Luca Zidane, son of French legend Zinedine Zidane, is expected to start in goal behind a back four of Rayan Aït-Nouri, Ramy Bensebaini, veteran center back Aïssa Mandi and Rafik Belghali.

In midfield, Nabil Bentaleb and Hicham Boudaoui are likely to provide the platform, shielding the defense while helping control possession from deeper areas.

Algeria predicted lineup vs. Argentina (4-2-3-1): Zidane; Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Aït-Nouri; Boudaoui, Bentaleb; Mahrez, Maza, Chaïbi; Gouiri.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does Argentina vs. Algeria Kick Off?

Location : Kansas City, Missouri, USA

: Kansas City, Missouri, USA Stadium : Arrowhead Stadium

: Arrowhead Stadium Date : Tuesday, June 16

: Tuesday, June 16 Kick-off Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (June 17)

How to Watch Argentina vs. Algeria on TV, Live Stream

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