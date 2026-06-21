Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Austria: World Cup Group J

Argentina resumes its 2026 World Cup campaign on Monday when it takes on Austria at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

La Albiceleste head into the match full of confidence after opening the tournament with a convincing 3–0 victory over Algeria, thanks to a hat trick from Lionel Messi. The three goals saw Messi draw level with Miroslav Klose as the highest scorer in World Cup history on 16 goals.

With the record now within touching distance, the Inter Miami star is expected to start again against Austria as he looks to make history.

But what about the rest of Argentina’s lineup? Here’s how Lionel Scaloni’s side could line up for the Group J clash.

Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Austria

Argentina should be mostly unchanged. | Sports Illustrated

Pick Your Argentina Starting XI!

GK: Emiliano Martínez—Argentina’s undisputed No. 1, Martínez is virtually guaranteed to remain between the posts throughout the tournament barring injury or suspension.

RB: Nahuel Molina—Gonzalo Montiel was forced off at halftime in the win over Algeria with an injury. While the issue is not believed to be serious, Argentina are unlikely to take any risks this early in the tournament, which should open the door for Nahuel Molina to come into the team.

CB: Cristian Romero—Did not have much to do against Algeria, but Romero remains a commanding presence at the back and a threat in the final third from set pieces.

CB: Lisandro Martínez—There was little to suggest that Martínez and Romero’s pairing will be disrupted, despite the experience of Nicolás Otamendi.

LB: Facundo Medina—Medina was solid against Algeria, completing 97% of his passes and making several key defensive contributions. There’s no reason to alter.

CM: Rodrigo De Paul—Provided a clever assist for Messi’s opener against Algeria and impressed overall in the engine room.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

CM: Alexis Mac Allister—Mac Allister was typically all-action in Argentina’s opener, helping move the ball forward and offering solid protection in front of the back four.

CM: Enzo Fernández—Completing an unchanged midfield trio, Fernández is Argentina’s most progressive passer and central to the way Scaloni’s side builds play.

RW: Lionel Messi—Need we say anything? A nailed-on starter and Argentina’s talisman.

ST: Julián Álvarez—Lautaro Martínez struggled against Algeria and was substituted shortly after half time, suggesting Álvarez, who is subject of strong transfer links to Barcelona, Arsenal and Real Madrid, could come in to start.

LW: Nicolás González—Could be rewarded with a start after coming off the bench to provide an assist against Algeria, replacing Thiago Almada on the left flank.

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