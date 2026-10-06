Argentina vs. Benin—International Friendly: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Argentina bids an emotional farewell to its legendary talisman Lionel Messi on Tuesday, who will make his 208th and final international appearance in a friendly with Benin.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner announced his international retirement following a heartbreaking World Cup final defeat to Spain, which marked his last competitive appearance for La Albiceleste. But there’s still time for one final appearance at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, where supporters will flock to pay tribute to the greatest player of all time.

Messi will hope to add to the 125 total goals he has scored for the national team in a first-ever fixture with Benin, and his teammates have been exceptionally clinical in his absence over the current international break. They have fired 11 goals past Bolivia and Burkina Faso in emphatic friendly wins, but will now focus on supplying their iconic captain one last time.

The Cheetahs will be eager to spoil the party, no matter how unlikely that appears to be. They have won two of their last three matches, with their draw with Burkina Faso—who Argentina just beat 7–0—sandwiched in between wins over Guinea and Mauritania.

Argentina vs. Benin Score Prediction

Messi Says Goodbye in Style

Messi will take center stage during his final outing. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

“I’m forever grateful for being part of Messi’s wonderful story in the Argentina national team,” Lionel Scaloni enthused ahead of the Benin match, and he has played a crucial part in an extraordinary international career.

Messi walks away from the national team having won the World Cup and two Copa América titles under Scaloni’s guidance, helping him match Diego Maradona’s legacy for La Albiceleste.

There are bound to be tears from Messi, his teammates and supporters inside the Estadio Monumental as the curtain closes, but it should be a winning send-off for the 39-year-old against FIFA’s 93rd-ranked national team.

Messi magic : Expect the fabled No. 10 to conjure one last piece of sorcery for the three-time world champion midweek. Messi’s teammates will be ordered to give him the ball at every opportunity and ensure he leaves the field with at least one goal to his name.

: Expect the fabled No. 10 to conjure one last piece of sorcery for the three-time world champion midweek. Messi’s teammates will be ordered to give him the ball at every opportunity and ensure he leaves the field with at least one goal to his name. Argentina vs. African opposition : La Albiceleste’s destruction of Burkina Faso at the weekend means they have now won all seven of the games played against African nations this decade.

: La Albiceleste’s destruction of Burkina Faso at the weekend means they have now won all seven of the games played against African nations this decade. Benin set to struggle: As Bolivia and Burkina Faso have before them, Benin will likely be put to the sword here. The minnows have lost five of their last nine matches in all competitions, conceding three or more times in four of those defeats.

Prediction: Argentina 4–0 Benin

Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Benin

All eyes will be on Messi. | FotMob

Of course, Messi will lead the line during his final bow, likely partnered by Julian Álvarez or Lautaro Martínez in the front two.

Nicolás Otamendi will also make his final appearance for Argentina, tapping out at 140 caps for the senior side. He has traveled to his homeland specifically for this fixture.

Nicolás Tagliafico and Giovani Lo Celso are both doubts to feature against Benin through slight knocks.

Scaloni is unlikely to make too many alterations from the team that scored seven last time out, especially given he was able to withdraw a host of players at halftime and throughout the second half.

Emiliano Martínez, Lisandro Martínez, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández and Rodrigo De Paul are among the big names likely to feature.

Argentina predicted lineup vs. Benin (4-4-2): E. Martínez; Giay, Otamendi, Li. Martínez, Medina; De Paul, En. Fernández, Mac Allister, Paz; Messi, La. Martínez.

Benin Predicted Lineup vs. Argentina

Benin could name the same XI that beat Mauritania. | FotMob

Benin boss Gernot Rohr is without Dokou Dodo and Rachid Moumini for the friendly, but 21-year-old striker Sahid Ngobi has been called up and could earn some minutes.

Lorient forward Aiyegun Tosin will be tasked with unnerving the Argentina defense after recently scoring his fourth international goal.

At the other end of the field, goalkeeper Marcel Dandjinou will have the unenviable assignment of trying to thwart Messi and Co. He does enter the match in confident mood, though, after saving a penalty in the win over Mauritania.

Benin predicted lineup vs. Argentina (4-2-3-1): Dandjinou; Azongnitode, Roche, Tijani, T. Ouorou; D’Almeida, Imourane; Y. Ouorou, Olaïtan, Aloko; Tosin.

What Time Does Argentina vs. Benin Kick Off?

Location : Buenos Aires, Argentina

: Buenos Aires, Argentina Stadium : Estadio Monumental

: Estadio Monumental Date : Tuesday, Oct. 6 / Wednesday, Oct. 7

: Tuesday, Oct. 6 / Wednesday, Oct. 7 Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST (Oct. 7)

How to Watch Argentina vs. Benin on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States ViX Canada Not available Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom Premier Sports 2, Premier Sports Player