Argentina vs. Cabo Verde—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

Two of the biggest storylines of the 2026 World Cup collide as Argentina takes on Cabo Verde in the Round of 32.

For Argentina, the spotlight has once again been on Lionel Messi, whose six goals—including a hat trick against Algeria—have shown why he remains one of the world’s best. Cabo Verde, meanwhile, has been the tournament’s surprise package, reaching the knockout stage unbeaten after draws with Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia in its World Cup debut.

The numbers favor Argentina: eight goals, 6.55 xG, a 23% shot conversion rate and 91% pass accuracy. But Cabo Verde has built its run on defensive discipline, committing the fewest fouls of any team while keeping two clean sheets. If it can frustrate Messi and stay organized, another upset cannot be ruled out.

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