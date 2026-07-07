Argentina vs. Egypt—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats
Argentina and Egypt meet for just the second time in history in the Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup, with their only previous meeting coming in 2008—a 2-0 win for the South Americans, a game Lionel Messi missed through injury.
Messi will be fit this time, and the Inter Miami star has again been Argentina’s difference-maker, scoring seven goals—63% of his team’s total.
Argentina’s quality goes beyond Messi, though. It has dominated possession (55%), boasts the tournament’s best passing accuracy (92%) and has conceded just three goals.
Egypt, meanwhile, has relied on resilience, winning just one game in 90 minutes and needing penalties to beat Australia in the Round of 16. Hossam Hassan’s side has impressed defensively, forcing 197 turnovers and applying 199 pressures, but its attack has struggled with only 17 shots on target.
Expect Argentina to control the ball, with Egypt looking to frustrate and counter.
Live Match Tracker
Match Momentum
Match Stats
Lineups
Match Summary
READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC
Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.