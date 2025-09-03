Argentina vs. Venezuela: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Argentina hosts Venezuela for their final home game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, looking to close a successful journey with a victory.
The main attraction is what will likely be Lionel Messi’s last official game for Argentina on home soil. Messi, the all-time leading goalscorer in CONMEBOL qualifiers, will be met with a thunderous ovation from Argentina fans.
La Albiceleste was one of the first nations to qualify for the upcoming World Cup and currently have a 10 point lead atop the standings. For Venezuela, though, it’s a different story.
La Vinotinto will play arguably the two most important games in nation’s history this international break. Fernando Batista’s squad currently sit seventh, the place that awards a ticket to play an intercontinental playoff match to qualify for the World Cup—something Venezuela hasn’t achieved ever. They currently have a one point lead over Bolivia.
With Argentina ready to celebrate Messi in his final act, the game is a high-stakes affair for the visitors.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide for Argentina vs. Venezuela.
What Time Does Argentina vs. Venezuela Kick-Off?
- Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Stadium: Estadio Mâs Monumental
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 4
- Kick-off Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT / 12:30 a.m. BST (Sept. 5)
- Referee: Piero Maza
Argentina vs. Venezuela Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Argentina: 3 wins
- Venezuela: 1 win
- Draws: 1
- Last Meeting: Venezuela 1–1 Argentina (Oct. 10, 2024) - World Cup Qualifiers
Current Form (All Competitions)
Argentina
Venezuela
Argentina 1–1 Colombia - 6/10/25
Uruguay 2–0 Venezuela - 6/10/25
Chile 0–1 Argentina - 6/5/25
Venezuela 2–0 Bolivia - 6/6/25
Argentina 4–1 Brazil - 3/25/25
Venezuela 1–0 Peru - 3/25/25
Uruguay 0–1 Argentina - 3/21/25
Ecuador 2–1 Venezuela - 3/18/25
Argentina 1–0 Peru - 11/18/25
USMNT 3–1 Venezuela - 1/18/25
How to Watch Argentina vs. Venezuela on TV
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United States
Peacock, UNIVERSO, Telemundo, ViX, Fubo TV
United Kingdom
Premier Sports 1
Mexico
ViX Premium, Amazon Prime Video
Argentina Team News
It’ll be a historic evening at River Plate’s Estadio Monumental, with close to 100,000 fans gathering to watch Lionel Messi’s final competitive international match on home soil.
With a World Cup ticket already punched, Lionel Scaloni’s side will look to finish their qualifier journey on a high. But it’s clear the game will feel more like a farewell for a player that’s given Argentina so much over the past two decades.
Scaloni will likely trot out the same back four he deployed in the World Cup final nearly three years ago. Emiliano Martínez, fresh off failing to complete a move away from Aston Villa, will be between the sticks.
In midfield, Enzo Fernández won’t partake in either of Argentina’s upcoming two matches as he serves a suspension. Alexis Mac Allister missed a flight to Argentina earlier in the week, but he should take his usual place in the lineup even with missing two training sessions.
Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Venezuela
Argentina predicted lineup vs. Venezuela (4-3-3): Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Mac Allister; Messi, Martínez, Álvarez
Venezuela Team News
Although Venezuela is the underdog, they will be incredibly motivated to pull-off the upset with a first World Cup appearance within reach.
Real Oviedo striker and Venezuela legend Salomón Rondón will unquestionably lead the line and will be eager to add to his 45 goals for the national team.
Behind Rondón, Inter Miami’s Telasco Segovia could get the nod to face his fellow Herons teammates. Yeferson Soteldo and Jefferson Savarino could also get the nod.
Rafael Romo will be between the sticks covering for the injured José Contreras.
Venezuela Predicted Lineup vs. Argentina
Venezuela predicted lineup vs. Argentina (4-2-3-1): Romo; Aramburu, Ferraresi, Ángel, Navarro; Casseres, Pereira; Savarino, Segovia, Soteldo; Rondón
Argentina vs. Venezuela Score Prediction
Argentina will be motivated to ensure Messi’s final official game wearing La Albiceleste’s shirt at the Monumental is one to remember.
Venezuela would likely be happy with a draw from this game and will be comfortable sitting back waiting to strike on counter-attacks. However, Scaloni’s side has way too much quality to be contained, especially in midfield where there’s a glaring mismatch.
Argentina will find a way through, Messi will score leaving Venezuela to fight for a spot in the last qualifier match.
Prediction: Argentina 3–0 Venezuela