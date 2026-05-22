‘Will He Play?’—Arne Slot Drops Fresh Mohamed Salah Hint After Brutal Social Media Comments

Arne Slot refused to say whether Mohamed Salah has already played his last game for Liverpool, after the departing Anfield legend described the Reds as “crumbling” and appeared to hit out at the manager changing the team’s style of play this season.

After success in 2024–25 came on the coattails of the Jürgen Klopp era, Liverpool have been through a rebuild this summer after spending topped $600 million last summer and Slot has sought to build up a new team in his own image. But things haven’t gone to plan and it is believed that the strained relationship between Slot and Salah is why the Anfield legend is leaving.

Posting on X last weekend after Liverpool lost against Aston Villa to push Champions League jeopardy to the final day of the season, Salah referenced the “heavy metal attacking” that was synonymous with Klopp. “That is the identity that needs to be recovered and kept for good. It cannot be negotiable and everyone that joins this club should adapt to it.”

It’s difficult to interpret as anything but a direct attack on Slot, which appears to have divided players, fans and club legends. Ex-Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney went in hard on Salah.

Salah Involvement vs. Brentford Unclear

Salah played as a substitute last week. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Slot tried to rise above the noise before Liverpool host Brentford on Sunday. A draw or better will mean Champions League qualification, but defeat leaves them vulnerable to being leapfrogged by Bournemouth if the Cherries beat Nottingham Forest. Only goal difference would separate them.

“I don’t think it is important what I feel,” Slot said, putting the result at the forefront. “What is [important] is we qualify for the Champions League. I prepare Mo and the rest of the team to be ready.”

Slot suggested any impact from Salah’s comments hadn’t been evident in training this week and that he and Salah are ultimately on the same page: “We want the club to be successful.

“We were both part of giving the fans the title last year and we haven’t brought that same level this year. What we all want is to be the same success as last season. Will he play? I never say anything about team selection, so I won’t do that now. A lot of ifs but we know what we need Sunday.”

Salah Tributes Will Go Ahead

If Slot takes a stand and punishes Salah for publicly undermining him, it means the Egyptian winger’s last game in a Liverpool shirt would have been as a late substitute in the humbling Villa defeat. It’s hardly the way an all-time legend would want or expect to bow out.

But whether he’s on the pitch or not, Salah is going to get the sendoff his record deserves. Fans will likely serenade him throughout the afternoon and the club’s media department has produced a special film, Salah: Farewell to the King, dropping on Friday.

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