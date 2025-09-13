Arne Slot Hits Back at Alexander Isak Strike Critics
Liverpool manager Arne Slot said Alexander Isak’s decision to go on strike at Newcastle United doesn’t reflect badly on his character and boldly claimed it’s never a position the Premier League champions would find themselves in.
After a protracted transfer saga, which saw Newcastle initially refuse to sell Isak to Liverpool, a deal was finally concluded on Deadline Day for a British-record £125 million fee.
Isak claimed that Newcastle, who ironically beat Liverpool to win the Carabao Cup last season thanks to Isak’s goal—ending their 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy in the process—had “broken” a number of promises made to him, leaving him no alternative but to try and force a way out of St James’ Park.
The Swede has been criticised by some for his actions, with many feeling that the contract he’s signed at Newcastle had been dishonoured. Others have suggested clubs have too much say over an individual’s career and are happy to exile players when it suits them—Manchester United’s and Chelsea’s “bomb squad” of unwanted stars a prime example.
Speaking in his news conference ahead of Isak’s potential debut for Liverpool against Burnley on Sunday, Slot suggested the 26-year-old’s character should not be called into question.
“No [it doesn’t reflect badly], I just look at the club. It’s not necessary at our club, because we also trade players,” Slot said. “If a player wants to leave and we get the right money for him, this club has shown so many years now that we then sell.
“You can just keep on training here – Lucho [Luis Díaz] and Harvey [Elliott] get their transfers, Tyler Morton gets his transfer, all these players, I can come up with eight, nine, 10 I think in the last window, that just conduct themselves in the best possible way.”
Slot confirmed that Liverpool would carefully manage Isak’s integration into the side, with a lack of training and first team minutes over the summer hindering his ability to play straight away. But once he’s fit and firing, the Dutchman has no doubt that he’s got one of the top talents in the game at his disposal.
“He is one of the best in the world,” Slot beamed. “But for him to become the best, I think the best players in the world win trophies.
“It [the fee] might put pressure on him and me but nothing extra – if you have this [Liverpool badge] on your shirt there is always pressure,” Slot added. “We target a player and we want to have him. We decide what his value is, if that matches with what the club wants then we are not afraid to act. We get that money from trading players and winning the league after we didn’t spend anything at all.”