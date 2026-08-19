Arsenal 2026–27 Season Preview: Title-Winning Gunners Eyeing Place in History

Mikel Arteta is aiming to join an esteemed list of managers to retain the Premier League title, with only three greats doing so since the competition’s inception.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s dynasty at Manchester United saw the Red Devils retain their crown on multiple occasions, while José Mourinho went back-to-back with Chelsea during his first two years on English soil. Those two were followed by Pep Guardiola in 2019, and City later claimed four league titles in succession before their reign of supremacy was brought to a halt by Arne Slot’s Liverpool.

City’s monopoly over the division has waned, and the foundations are in place for Arsenal to enjoy their own spell of dominance in the Premier League.

However, Arteta is well aware of the difficulty to retain. The once-perpetual bridesmaid has finally become the bride, and there will be a target on the champions‘ back this season.

Plenty will be desperate to quickly knock the Gunners off their perch.

What Arsenal Hope to Achieve

Arsenal’s Champions League progress has been linear. | Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Arsenal ought to have cruised to the title last season, but ending lengthy droughts is seldom plain sailing. They hadn’t won the Premier League since 2004, and Guardiola’s Man City lingered in the race until the final week of the campaign.

Only City have retained the title since Manchester United won their third on the bounce in 2008–09, and several victors over the past decade have endured significant slumps during their title defense, including Liverpool last season.

Retaining the title is Arsenal’s primary goal on the domestic front, although supporters would surely sacrifice back-to-back successs for a maiden Champions League trophy. The Gunners’ progress in Europe has been linear since retuning to UEFA’s premier club competition in 2023.

They’re tracking to win the Champions League this season, having succumbed on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain in the final last term. Arsenal are on the brink, but Paris Saint-Germain aren’t going anywhere, and the likes of Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid will come again.

The breaking of a six-year trophy duck means there‘s less of a need to shine in the domestic cups, although supporters would never say no to a Wembley day out. After several near-misses since last winning the FA Cup in 2020, Arsenal will feel as if it‘s their time again to prosper under the arch.

Arteta certainly has the roster at his disposal to compete on multiple fronts.

Key Fixture Dates

Man City were Arsenal’s closest challengers last season. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Arsenal were handed a daunting start to last season’s Premier League, but came through the opening weeks unscathed, which paved the way for their title triumph.

This time, the schedule makers have been kinder to the Gunners, who face just one ’Big Six’ rival (Chelsea at home) in the first eight weeks of the season and one (Tottenham Hotspur away) in the final nine weeks.

The second North London Derby, scheduled for May 1, could be significant, especially with the Lilywhites set to be improved during Roberto De Zerbi’s first full season in charge. The pair first lock horns at the Emirates Stadium on Dec. 5.

Arsenal take on Liverpool and Man City in back-to-back weeks during the second half of the season, but crucially get the bulk of their tougher fixtures on paper out of the way before the run-in.

Opponent Dates Tottenham Dec. 5 (A), May 1 (H) Liverpool Oct. 31 (A), Feb. 6 (H) Man City Nov. 28 (H), Jan. 30 (A) Chelsea Sep. 6 (H), March 13 (A) Man Utd Dec. 19 (H), Feb. 27 (A)

Arsenal’s 2026-27 Premier League Fixtures

Major Signings

Bruno Guimarães is a difference maker in midfield. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arsenal’s pursuit of Vinicius Junior ultimately came up short, but nonetheless highlighted the caliber of player the club wants to improve an attack that stuttered through 2025–26.

Christos Tzolis has been signed to replace Leandro Trossard, and it remains to be seen who the Gunners view as their Vinícius Jr alternative.

Their biggest splash so far has been the $101 million signing of Bruno Guimarães from Newcastle United. The Brazilian instantly improves Arsenal’s midfield and is bound to develop a sturdy, balanced partnership with Declan Rice.

Piero Hincapié was always going to join permanently after spending last season on loan from Bayer Leverkusen, while Illan Meslier arrives as the club’s third-choice goalkeeper.

Player Joined From Fee Piero Hincapié Bayer Leverkusen £34.5 million ($45.4 million) Christos Tzolis Club Brugge £34 million ($45.4 million) Illan Meslier Leeds United Free Bruno Guimarães Newcastle United £75 million ($101 million)

Arsenal’s 2026-27 Roster

Ones to Watch, Breakout Stars

Max Dowman has a season of senior soccer under his belt. | John Walton/PA Images/Getty Images

Max Dowman was the talk of last summer‘s preseason, and the 16-year-old produced spurts of his innocent brilliance during his first campaign at senior level. Dowman memorably delivered the killer blow in Arsenal’s 2–0 win over Everton at the start of the run-in, and will aim to play a more prominent role down the right flank this term.

There haven’t been many other youthful standouts in preseason, with Dowman still the leading light.

Myles Lewis-Skelly enjoyed a late-season resurgence and will hope to continue that momentum, while Ethan Nwaneri is back in north London—for now—after a disappointing loan spell at Marseille.

Midfielder Louis Copley, one of the academy starlets who could’ve played a role in the domestic cups, tore his ACL in preseason and will likely miss the entirety of the 2026–27 season.

Season Prediction

Arsenal are in for another successful season. | Marvin Ibo Guengoer/GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

History is counting against them, but Arsenal look on track to retain the Premier League title. With instability, transitions and unknowns defining their competitive rivals at the summit, the Gunners are the safest bet.

However, the ease at which they go back-to-back will likely depend on the extent they improve their attack before the end of the summer transfer window. Cover is also required on the right side of defense.

The arrival of Vinícius Jr surely would’ve made them favorites to win it all, but the Brazilian’s decision to stay at Real Madrid means Arsenal currently remain a superbly functional team without a bona fide star in attack. They desperately need Bukayo Saka fit and firing, but that’s no guarantee.

They’ll surely go deep again in Europe. Whether they can win it all will likely depend on domestic goings-on. If they’re cruising in the Premier League, Arteta could prioritise Champions League outings down the stretch, ensuring his strongest group of players are fresh for the bright lights.

It seems that further evolution is required for Arsenal to do the big-boy double, but they’re more than capable of adding a domestic cup to their cabinet after ending their six-year wait for a trophy last season.

Competition Finish Premier League 1st Champions League Quarterfinals FA Cup Quarterfinals League Cup Winners

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