‘Immediately’—Arsenal’s Bruno Guimaraes Bid Gets the Expected Treatment

Arsenal have failed with an approach for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães, according to reports, with the Tyneside club desperate to keep hold of their star midfielder.

The Gunners are expected to strengthen their Premier League title-winning roster this summer and have been tipped to beef up another already strong midfield. The likes of Ayyoub Bouaddi, Manu Koné, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali have already been touted with moves to north London, but it’s the Italian’s teammate at St James’ Park who the first move appears to have been made for.

The Daily Mail first reported that Arsenal had held talks with Guimarães’s representatives about a potential move, and that was followed by news from Fabrizio Romano that a “formal approach” had been made.

Guimarães remains among the Premier League’s top midfielders. | Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Arsenal are thought to have discussed a fee in the region of £55 million ($73 million), but Newcastle quickly made clear they have no interest in selling the Brazil international, who is currently at the World Cup in North America, for such a low fee.

Newcastle’s stance comes as they prepare for a summer of transition. The Magpies have already lost Anthony Gordon to Barcelona, while Tonali has been strongly linked with both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. Fullbacks Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall have also linked with exits, as a result of Newcastle failing to qualify for Europe next season.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will attempt to restart negotiations for the 28-year-old, who has two years remaining on his deal at St James’ Park, but a much improved offer will be required to convince Newcastle to consider his departure.

Why Guimarães Would Be an Excellent Arsenal Signing

There are parallels between Guimarães and Declan Rice. | David Ramos/Getty Images

Guimarães has now spent four full seasons dazzling audiences on Tyneside. The versatile midfielder, who’s capable of operating as a traditional No. 6 or in a box-to-box role, has never seen his standards drop across a mightily impressive Premier League career to date.

The former Lyon star boasts the trademark South American tenacity and industriousness required to thrive in the high-octane environment of English soccer, but has proven himself an adept creator and goalscorer, too.

Last season, he scored nine times and provided seven assists from midfield, managing the same number of goal involvements as Premier League Player of the Season nominee Declan Rice.

In the Premier League last term, he led the Newcastle charts for goals, assists, chances created and accurate long passes per 90, while his average of 9.2 defensive contributions was only bettered by four teammates.

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In Guimarães, Arsenal would be signing somebody with the tactical flexibility of Rice, and the capacity to screen the back four as effectively as motoring forward to support the offense. That versatility proves vital over the course of a season, especially when injuries are taken into account.

Guimarães has long been one of the Premier League‘s most well-rounded and efficient midfielders, and it’s little surprise that Newcastle immediately rejected such a low-ball offer for one of their prized assets.

However, if Arsenal are willing to raise their bid, it would prove money well spent. With his leadership, experience and technical quality, Guimarães could be an excellent addition.

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