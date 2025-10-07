Arsenal Give David Raya ‘Improved’ Contract, Key Details Revealed
Arsenal have reportedly signed Spanish goalkeeper David Raya to a new contract, though his stay in north London has not been extended.
BBC Sport reported an agreement was reached over the summer regarding new terms centred around a pay increase, though the club did not make an official announcement. Raya previously earned a reported £100,000-per-week ($134,438-per-week) at Arsenal. The Spaniard’s deal is still reportedly set to expire in 2028, the same length of his previous contract.
Leandro Trossard previously received a similar deal, a pay bump without an overall extension, over the summer.
David Raya Receives ‘Improved’ Contract
Raya Lays Early Marker for Third Golden Glove
Raya first moved from Brentford to Arsenal in 2023 on loan, supplanting Aaron Ramsdale as the starting goalkeeper. His move was made permanent the following summer. The Spaniard went on to win two consecutive Golden Gloves, the Premier League award given to the goalkeeper who keeps the most clean sheets over a campaign. He shared the 2024–25 award with Nottingham Forest standout Matz Sels.
The 30-year-old has kept four clean sheets so far this campaign in the Premier League, plus an additional two in the Champions League. In total, Arsenal have conceded three goals so far through seven games. Diving further into the numbers, Raya has conceded just one goal from open play—an Erling Haaland strike in a 1–1 draw against Manchester City. The other two came from a Nick Woltemade header from a corner and a free kick from Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai.
Raya is currently second in clean sheets behind Newcastle United’s Nick Pope with five.
Premier League Golden Glove Race, Best Defences in 2025–26 So Far
Goalkeeper
Team
Clean Sheets
Goals Conceded
Nick Pope
Newcastle United
5
5
David Raya
Arsenal
4
3
Roben Roefs
Sunderland
3
6
Đorđe Petrović
Bournemouth
3
8
Guglielmo Vicario
Tottenham Hotspur
3
5
*Crystal Palace’s Dean Henderson has also kept three clean sheets
More Arsenal Contracts Reportedly in the Works
Raya is the latest player, reportedly or recently, to receive a new contract at Arsenal. The north London club announced William Saliba signed a new contract with the club through 2030, while reportedly opening talks with defender Jurriën Timber over a new deal, while talks around Bukayo Saka’s situation reportedly continue.
The club also inked Myles Lewis-Skelly, Gabriel Magalhães and Ethan Nwaneri to new deals over the summer.