Arsenal Injuries: Every Player Out of Manchester United Game

No new injuries in the Arsenal camp, but four key attacking players remain out for the trip to Manchester United.

Max Mallow

Kai Havertz (left) and Bukayo Saka (right) are both unavailable for the Manchester United game.
Kai Havertz (left) and Bukayo Saka (right) are both unavailable for the Manchester United game. / IMAGO/Colorsport

Arsenal take on Manchester United in the highlight game of the Premier League this weekend.

One of the fiercest rivalries will be renewed at Old Trafford, despite both sides coming in on different trajectories. Arsenal are favorites to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals while Manchester United are level on aggregate with Real Sociedad in the Europa League.

Arsenal still are clinging on to any hope of lifting the league trophy this season. For Manchester United, it's all about pride and honor as it has been a forgettable league campaign following the sacking of Erik ten Hag and the hiring of Ruben Amorim.

Good news for Arsenal fans: there are no new injuries in the squad following their demolition of PSV. Bad news: timetables for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli's return remain unclear.

Get all the Arsenal injury news and updates below ahead of Manchester United.

Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka has not appeared in a game since Dec. 21. / IMAGO/Adam Davy

Arsenal's talisman has yet to appear in a match since suffering a hamstring injury back on Dec. 21, 2024 against Crystal Palace. The expectation is that Saka should return this season, fans just hope it's before a potential Champions League quarterfinal match against either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid.

Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli could be the first Arsenal attacker to return from injury. / IMAGO/Xinhua

Another victim of a hamstring injury, Gabriel Martinelli has not appeared since coming off injured in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals. He has missed three Premier League games since. Martinelli is a candidate to return before Saka, though Mikel Arteta has not clarified a potential return date.

Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus suffered an ACL injury in the FA Cup. / IMAGO/Sport Press Photo

The injury list in attack keeps on piling up. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal's backup striker, suffered an ACL tear in the FA Cup third round when their opponent this weekend knocked them out of the competition. He is out for the rest of the season.

Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz is out for the remainder of the season. / IMAGO/Sportsphoto

The final attacking player out and a third recovering from a hamstring injury. Kai Havertz tore his hamstring not during a game, but when the team traveled to Dubai for an in-season training camp. The German forward won't return this season.

Takehiro Tomiyasu

Takehiro Tomiyasu is the only Arsenal defender unavailable for selection. The Japanese international has only made one appearance in the league this season, six minutes in a win over Southampton back on Oct. 5.

Arsenal Players Missing Manchester United Game

Player

Status

Bukayo Saka

Out

Gabriel Martinelli

Out

Kai Havertz

Out

Gabriel Jesus

Out

Takehiro Tomiyasu

Out

