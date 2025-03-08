Arsenal Injuries: Every Player Out of Manchester United Game
Arsenal take on Manchester United in the highlight game of the Premier League this weekend.
One of the fiercest rivalries will be renewed at Old Trafford, despite both sides coming in on different trajectories. Arsenal are favorites to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals while Manchester United are level on aggregate with Real Sociedad in the Europa League.
Arsenal still are clinging on to any hope of lifting the league trophy this season. For Manchester United, it's all about pride and honor as it has been a forgettable league campaign following the sacking of Erik ten Hag and the hiring of Ruben Amorim.
Good news for Arsenal fans: there are no new injuries in the squad following their demolition of PSV. Bad news: timetables for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli's return remain unclear.
Get all the Arsenal injury news and updates below ahead of Manchester United.
Bukayo Saka
Arsenal's talisman has yet to appear in a match since suffering a hamstring injury back on Dec. 21, 2024 against Crystal Palace. The expectation is that Saka should return this season, fans just hope it's before a potential Champions League quarterfinal match against either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid.
Gabriel Martinelli
Another victim of a hamstring injury, Gabriel Martinelli has not appeared since coming off injured in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals. He has missed three Premier League games since. Martinelli is a candidate to return before Saka, though Mikel Arteta has not clarified a potential return date.
Gabriel Jesus
The injury list in attack keeps on piling up. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal's backup striker, suffered an ACL tear in the FA Cup third round when their opponent this weekend knocked them out of the competition. He is out for the rest of the season.
Kai Havertz
The final attacking player out and a third recovering from a hamstring injury. Kai Havertz tore his hamstring not during a game, but when the team traveled to Dubai for an in-season training camp. The German forward won't return this season.
Takehiro Tomiyasu
Takehiro Tomiyasu is the only Arsenal defender unavailable for selection. The Japanese international has only made one appearance in the league this season, six minutes in a win over Southampton back on Oct. 5.
