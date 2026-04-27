Arsenal Injuries: Every Player Ruled Out of Champions League Semifinal First Leg vs. Atletico Madrid

Arsenal have several injury doubts of their own but can take solace from a blow for their Champions League semifinal opponents, Atlético Madrid.

The influential midfielder Pablo Barrios has been ruled out of Wednesday’s first leg and could even miss the remainder of the season. Diego Simeone’s hard-running metronome had only just returned from nearly three months on the sidelines with a muscle injury before sustaining another strain in his thigh.

The good news for Atlético is the expected involvement of star striker Julián Alvarez. The prolific forward sat out the club’s previous two fixtures after scoring in the ultimately unsuccessful Copa del Rey final but has been deemed fit and healthy for Arsenal’s visit, per AS.

The Gunners, who have been tipped to make a move for Alvarez in this summer’s transfer window, have plenty of fitness concerns of their own to also worry about.

Arsenal Injury Doubts vs. Atlético Madrid

Eberechi Eze

Eberechi Eze has managed various niggles this season. | Vince Mignott/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Injury: Niggle

Niggle Expected Return: Wednesday, April 29 (vs. Atlético)

Arsenal’s narrow 1–0 win over Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon left a bittersweet taste in the mouth of a typically tetchy Emirates crowd. Eberechi Eze’s whipped opener was soon overshadowed by the sight of the goalscorer hobbling off the pitch at the start of the second half.

Eze did his best to downplay concerns over any lasting damaging, insisting he was “O.K.” and had merely been removed as a precaution. Yet, his previous medical diagnoses have fallen flat—most notably in the buildup to the Carabao Cup final which he missed.

Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz got the assist for Arsenal’s opener before he was forced off against Newcastle. | Izzy Poles-AMA/Getty Images

Injury: Niggle

Niggle Expected Return: Wednesday, April 29 (vs. Atlético)

There was more concern about Havertz’s health after the towering German walked straight down the tunnel midway through the first half.

Arteta waved away suggestions that it was anything serious—“They are muscular niggles, we don’t think it’s too much”—but also refused to offer a firm verdict on Havertz’s availability in midweek. “We have to wait and see.”

Martín Zubimendi

Martín Zubimendi has been under the weather. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Injury: Illness

Illness Expected Return: Wednesday, April 29 (vs. Atlético)

A potential surprise absentee in midweek could be the durable Martín Zubimendi. Arsenal’s marathon man has featured in 44 of the club’s 46 Premier League and Champions League fixtures this season, missing one European tie through suspension while watching the dead-rubber against Kairat at the end of the league phase from the bench.

Zubimendi once again lined up against Newcastle on Saturday only to be forced off for the final nine minutes through illness. “Zubi was sick, and at half-time, he wasn’t feeling good,” Arteta would subsequently explain. “He tried his very best. He played a really good game, and in the end, we had to take him off.” The expectation is that Zubimendi will recover in time for the return to Spain.

Riccardo Calafiori

Riccardo Calafiori has been linked with Barcelona. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Injury: Knock

Knock Expected Return: Saturday, May 2 (vs. Fulham)

Riccardo Calafiori was subject to a classic case of Dr. Arteta. The most untrustworthy provider of medical updates in the Premier League predicted last week that Calafiori and Bukayo Saka would both “probably” be in the squad for the visit of Newcastle. While Saka made his long-awaited return, Calafiori was conspicuous by his absence.

“He was very close,” Arteta would later reveal, “but we have certain players that are coming back from injuries and can play certain moments as well, and we need to be balanced in what we need.” It remains to be seen when the rampaging Italian will actually make his return.

Jurriën Timber

Jurriën Timber has been injured for weeks. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Injury: Groin

Groin Expected Return: Saturday, May 2 (vs. Fulham)

One of the most underrated absences during this sticky spell for Arsenal, it’s hardly a coincidence that the Gunners have struggled without their first-choice right back for the past six weeks.

Jurriën Timber may attract some ire for an ungainly style but is incredibly effective in all three thirds of the pitch. Arsenal have lost just three of the 43 matches in which Timber has featured this term (7%) compared to four defeats from 12 games in his absence (33%).

Arsenal Injury Absentees vs. Atlético Madrid

Mikel Merino

Mikel Merino is unlikely to play again this season. | Marco Canoniero/LightRocket/Getty Images

Injury: Foot

Foot Expected Return: World Cup

The sight of Havertz limping off against Newcastle forced some minds to turn towards the absent Mikel Merino. Arsenal’s major issue of late has been playing against teams that press them aggressively. The option of bypassing these scurrying opponents with a direct pass to the team’s striker falls down when the pinball wizardry of Viktor Gyökeres is the figure bullocking around the final third. In the absence of Havertz, Mikel Merino would possibly be an even better outlet.

However, the versatile Spaniard is facing a race against time to just be fit for the World Cup. Arteta was hopeful of Merino returning ahead of schedule but that will have to depend on what there is to play for at that advanced stage of the season.

“He’s another one that is going to push every boundary,” Arteta beamed earlier this month. “He’s out of his boot now. He’s doing quite a lot of exercises already. He’s reacted really well to the surgery. He’s got no pain ... I’m sure there is a chance to make that period shorter.”

READ THE LATEST ARSENAL NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC