Eberechi Eze, Kai Havertz Injuries: Progress, Potential Return Dates for Arsenal Duo

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reassured fans over injuries suffered by Kai Havertz and Eberechi Eze during Saturday’s Premier League win over Newcastle United.

Eze scored the decisive early goal, assisted by Havertz, which put the Gunners back on top in the title race—albeit having played a game more than Manchester City. But neither player could finish the match. Havertz lasted only 36 minutes, while Eze was brought off eight minutes after halftime.

Immediately after the final whistle against Newcastle, Arteta expressed little concern about anything serious. At present, both could yet feature when Arsenal play the first leg of their Champions League semifinal against Atlético Madrid in the Spanish capital.

“They are muscular niggles, we don’t think it’s too much. We have to wait and see if they’re going to be available for Wednesday,” Arteta told reporters at the Emirates Stadium.

Eberechi Eze Breaks Silence on Injury Scare

The game was painted a particular shade of Eberechi Eze (center). | Mark Leech/Offside/Getty Images

While Havertz mournfully skulked straight down the tunnel after pulling up in the first half, Eze took his seat on the bench following some medical treatment on the pitch.

“I’m alright,” the match-winner revealed to Sky Sports after the fulltime whistle. “I’m all good, it was just a precaution. I didn’t want to do anything [more severe], I’ll be O.K.”

While this is an encouraging update on the face of it, Eze’s words must be taken with some caution. Much like his deceptive manager, the maverick playmaker has been known to deliver uncertain injury predictions. Just last month, Eze dismissed concerns over any injury before being forced to sit out three games, including the Carabao Cup final, with a calf problem.

Concern Over Arsenal Depth to Cover Injuries

Viktor Gyökeres has fallen down the No. 9 depth chart. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Any kind of absence for Eze or Havertz could be massively detrimental to Arsenal’s hopes of winning a first Premier League title in 22 years and also going all the way in the Champions League for the first time ever.

Viktor Gyökeres’s struggles to be little more than a stat padder against weaker teams saw the Swede on the bench behind Havertz for the second successive game. Gyökeres, signed so that Havertz could play in his preferred deeper role, is yet to score a non-penalty goal against any of the Premier League’s current top 10. Arteta favored Havertz as his No. 9 a week ago against Manchester City and again for the visit of Newcastle, with Gyökeres only getting on when the German couldn’t continue.

The manager’s faith at center forward is seemingly behind Havertz, so losing him would be a blow.

The jury is still out on Eze after last summer’s $90 million (£67.5 million) transfer from Crystal Palace. The England international has scored five of his seven Premier League goals this season in just two matches against Tottenham Hotspur—and only two against anyone else.

But he netted a crucial Champions League strike against Bayer Leverkusen in March. Getting Saturday’s winner that restored the Gunners to first place in the Premier League also showcased an increasing ability to have an impact when it matters. Every game is now must-win.

Eze was replaced by Gabriel Martinelli, who has only managed four Premier League goals and assists all season and has started just three of the team’s last 11 matches in the competition—highlighting where the winger has fallen to in Arteta’s preferences.

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