Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Hull City: Captain Odegaard Keeps Gunners Top

Arsenal maintained their place at the summit of the Premier League with a hard-fought 1–0 victory over Hull City at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Facing a stubborn Hull side that sat deep and offered precious little room to maneuver, Mikel Arteta’s men were forced to show patience in their search for a breakthrough, often finding themselves frustrated by the visitors’ resolute defensive shape.

For long periods, the Gunners struggled to find a way through, but the decisive moment finally arrived in the 72nd minute when Noni Madueke’s effort was parried into the path of Martin Ødegaard, who reacted quickest to fire home and send the Emirates into celebration.

The three points ensure Arsenal continue their best-ever start to a Premier League season, taking 27 points from their opening 10 matches with nine wins and just one defeat.

More importantly, they remain firmly in control at the summit as they look to defend their crown.

The Moment That Defined the Match

Ødegaard’s goal proved the difference. | Henry Nicholls/Getty Images

It may be an age-old adage, but these are precisely the sort of games that champions win. Arsenal were far from their fluent best, Hull made life thoroughly uncomfortable, but when the moment called for a match-winner, the Gunners delivered.

And it came from a somewhat unlikely source in Ødegaard. More renowned for his technical flair and ability to prise open defenses with his precise passing, the Norwegian instead displayed the sort of predatory striker’s instinct that Kai Havertz and substitute Viktor Gyökeres had struggled to provide throughout the afternoon.

There was something particularly satisfying about seeing the captain step up when his side needed him most. Ødegaard has occasionally faced criticism for not contributing enough in terms of goals and assists, but moments like this are a timely reminder of his importance to Arteta’s side. When Arsenal needed someone to take responsibility, their captain answered the call.

Ultimately, finding a way to win when you’re not at your best is what separates genuine title contenders from the chasing pack. It wasn’t pretty and it certainly wasn’t comfortable, but three points are three points.

One-nil to the Arsenal, as they say…

Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Hull City (4-2-3-1)

A solid showing from Noni Madueke. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: David Raya—8.2: Had pretty much nothing to do, but was solid when rarely called upon.

RB: Jurriën Timber—7.9: Consistently progressed the ball into the final third and regularly found himself in dangerous positions to help Madueke create overlapping opportunities. Had very little to do defensively.

CB: Ezri Konsa—7.9: Made the most defensive contributions of any Arsenal player, proving once again why he has been such an important addition in the absence of the injured William Saliba.

CB: Gabriel—7.4: Uncharacteristically struggled against Hull’s physical forwards in the first half, but grew into the game as it went on.

LB: Riccardo Calafiori—7.4: Made a number of key defensive contributions and won all of his aerial duels before being withdrawn.

CM: Bruno Guimarães—7.7: Made more passes than any other player and created a couple of chances. Kept things ticking over as the Gunners’ water carrier.

CM: Declan Rice—7.5: One of Arsenal’s better players in the first half, with a few efforts on goal from range denied by Hull keeper Konstantinos Tzolakis.

RW: Christos Tzolis—6.9: Consistently made the wrong decisions and gave the ball away cheaply in the final third. A poor showing from the Greek winger.

AM: Martin Ødegaard—8.4: Often found himself crowded by opposition numbers, but was generally tidy on the ball and showed excellent reactions to follow up Madueke’s saved shot for his goal.

LW: Noni Madueke—8.1: Arsenal’s liveliest attacker, with plenty of direct running and always eager to take on his man. His parried shot led to Ødegaard’s goal.

ST: Kai Havertz—6.1: Very isolated for most of the game and crowded out by Hull’s tight defense. Could have been played through by Tzolis once or twice, but to no avail.

SUB: Viktor Gyökeres (63’ for Havertz)—6.0: A wayward pass that went out for a goal kick shortly after coming on summed up his afternoon.

SUB: Mikel Merino (63’ for Rice)—6.9: Missed a glorious chance late on when he was unmarked at the back post, but otherwise excellent with the ball at his feet.

SUB: Eberechi Eze (69’ for Tzolis)—6.0: Lively when he came on.

SUB: Piero Hincapié (69’ for Calafiori)—6.0: Made a few positive overlapping runs, but otherwise not really involved.

SUB: Martín Zubimendi (89’ for Guimarães)—N/A

Subs not used: Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK), Ben White, Cristhian Mosquera, Myles Lewis-Skelly.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Lots to think about for Mikel Arteta. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Noni Madueke is making a serious claim for a starting spot. In Saka’s absence, the Englishman was excellent—direct, pacy and constantly looking to make things happen. Crucially, he delivered when it mattered, playing a key role in Ødegaard’s winner. With Saka having endured a difficult spell this term, Madueke is giving Arteta a genuine selection dilemma.

is making a serious claim for a starting spot. In Saka’s absence, the Englishman was excellent—direct, pacy and constantly looking to make things happen. Crucially, he delivered when it mattered, playing a key role in Ødegaard’s winner. With Saka having endured a difficult spell this term, Madueke is giving Arteta a genuine selection dilemma. Ezri Konsa could prove to be the signing of the summer. The England international has been nothing short of outstanding, to the point where Arsenal have rarely looked like missing Saliba this term. Seven clean sheets in their opening 10 games this season only reinforce that point, giving Arteta a real headache when it comes to his imminently returning Frenchman.

The Numbers That Explain Arsenal’s Victory

For all their possession, Arsenal still have work to do in front of goal. An xG of just 1.08 suggests the Gunners need to become more ruthless when it comes to putting teams away. Against opponents with greater attacking firepower, their inability to kill games off could very easily come back to haunt them.

An xG of just 1.08 suggests the Gunners need to become more ruthless when it comes to putting teams away. Against opponents with greater attacking firepower, their inability to kill games off could very easily come back to haunt them. Seven corners, zero goals. Those numbers tell their own story. Hull managed to nullify one of Arsenal’s biggest attacking weapons, keeping the Gunners at bay from set pieces throughout the afternoon. It’s a potential blueprint for other sides to follow, and something Arteta will undoubtedly want to address.

Statistic Arsenal Hull City Possession 67% 33% Expected Goals (xG) 1.08 0.34 Total Shots 21 7 Shots on Target 10 2 Big Chances 1 0 Pass Accuracy 86% 70% Fouls Committed 6 15 Corners 7 4