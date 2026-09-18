Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton: Saka Seeks More Goals at Favorite Stadium

Arsenal’s bid to stay perfect this season will be severely tested at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

It’s six wins on the bounce for Mikel Arteta’s men, whose impeccable defensive record has helped them to four consecutive league victories at the beginning of their title defense. Coventry City, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Sunderland have all been overcome without too much fuss.

The journey to the Amex Stadium will prove awkward, though, with Brighton in impressive form thus far. The Seagulls came from behind to beat Manchester United 3–2 at Old Trafford midweek, further boosting morale after the 5–0 demolition of Coventry last weekend.

Here’s how Arsenal could line up for a tricky encounter.

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton

GK: David Raya—The Spaniard has been Arsenal’s hero during their last two Premier League matches. A stunning save to deny Estêvão ensured three points against Chelsea, before his penalty stop helped the Gunners beat Sunderland.

RB: Jurriën Timber—With Ben White an injury doubt for the weekend, Timber could make his first start for club or country since March. If the Dutchman misses out, then Martín Zubimendi might start in the role once again after a strong showing midweek.

CB: Ezri Konsa—With William Saliba still sidelined and Cristhian Mosquera battling fitness issues, Konsa will return to the starting XI after being used for the second half of the midweek Carabao Cup victory over Ipswich Town.

CB: Gabriel—The Brazilian will be wary of Brighton’s attacking threat, with center forward Charalampos Kostoulas in particularly encouraging form following goals in successive games.

LB: Riccardo Calafiori—The Italian manages to tread a careful line between offering defensive security and attacking support. Arteta gifts him the freedom of the left wing, allowing him to take up really advanced positions.

CM: Bruno Guimarães—Guimarães fired home a belter against Sunderland that could have earned him promotion to the XI ahead of Myles Lewis-Skelly, whom he replaced at halftime on Wearside.

Pick Your Arsenal XI!

CM: Declan Rice—The all-action midfielder was given a deserved rest midweek as Arsenal swept Ipswich aside and the club’s depth in central areas should allow Arteta to rotate the Englishman more frequently this season.

RW: Bukayo Saka—Saka loves visiting the Seagulls, with a goal or assist notched in five of his six trips to the Amex Stadium. That includes goals in each of his last three appearances on the south coast.

AM: Martin Ødegaard—Arsenal’s captain has been delivering the goods this season, with his improved form yielding four goals—if the Community Shield is included. Ødegaard will be essential to unpicking a confident Brighton side.

LW: Christos Tzolis—The summer recruit still awaits his first Arsenal goal, but that can’t detract from some excellent creative displays. Tzolis has already managed four assists in seven matches.

ST: Kai Havertz—One fears for Viktor Gyökeres this season. Not only has the Swede been off the boil when handed rare opportunities, Havertz has excelled in his place with some commanding and clinical displays.