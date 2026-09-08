Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Napoli: Viktor Gyokeres Must Seize Opportunity

Arsenal begin their Champions League campaign in Italy on Wednesday when taking on Napoli in an awkward league-phase opener.

After reaching the quarterfinal, then semifinal and most recently the final itself, the Gunners will be determined to finally win their first-ever Champions League title. One would be brave to bet against them achieving their ambitions, especially after an excellent start to the Premier League campaign.

The roster that finished runner-up to Paris Saint-Germain last season has been added to over the summer, and Mikel Arteta will utilize the breadth of his squad in Naples. The Spaniard can afford to make a handful of alterations without reducing the quality of his team.

Here’s how Arsenal could line up on their European return.

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Napoli

Arsenal have the depth to make alterations.

GK: David Raya—The Spaniard added another stunning save to his ever-growing highlight reel during the weekend’s 2–1 win over Chelsea. An exquisite fingertip stop denied Estêvão a late equalizer.

RB: Ben White—Jurriën Timber has returned to full team training for the Premier League champions, but he will undoubtedly be eased back into the action considering he’s made just one appearance since March. White should start again at Napoli.

CB: Ezri Konsa—Konsa impressed during his first start for Arsenal at the weekend, including one crowd-pleasing sliding challenge which denied his former Aston Villa teammate Morgan Rogers.

CB: Gabriel—There’s been no drop in Gabriel’s standards despite the absence of his usual defensive partner, William Saliba, through injury. The Brazilian has been typically authoritative, helping Arsenal to three clean sheets this term (including the Community Shield).

LB: Piero Hincapié—There could be one change to Arteta’s watertight defense, with Hincapié replacing Riccardo Calafiori at left back. The Ecuador international is like-for-like in terms of quality.

CM: Martín Zubimendi—The impressive form of Myles Lewis-Skelly and arrival of Bruno Guimarães has pushed Zubimendi down the pecking order, but the Spaniard’s defensive qualities cannot be underestimated.

CM: Bruno Guimarães—Guimarães could well earn his first competitive start against Napoli after battling a knock early in his Arsenal career. The midfielder amassed plenty of European experience at Newcastle United.

RW: Bukayo Saka—Arteta will be tempted to promote Noni Madueke and offer Saka some rest, but he must be wary of changing too many parts against Massimiliano Allegri’s men.

AM: Martin Ødegaard—Arsenal’s captain has been unplayable this season and delivered yet another goal in the victory over Chelsea. Ødegaard’s playmaking ability will prove key to unlocking a deep-lying defense.

LW: Eberechi Eze—One area in which Arsenal find themselves a touch light is left wing. Christos Tzolis could be rested and Eze, who is naturally a No. 10, is the only realistic replacement.

ST: Viktor Gyökeres—The Swede has played just 12 minutes this season due to Kai Havertz’s terrific form, piling even more pressure on him to make the most of any opportunities that come his way. How he could use a goal in Italy.