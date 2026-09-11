Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Sunderland: In-Form Odegaard Leads the Way

Arsenal are yet to blink at the start of their Premier League title defense, and their level of performance over the past week suggests the Gunners will be incredibly tough to usurp at the summit.

After securing a well-deserved 2–1 win over Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea on Sunday, Arsenal dominated against Napoli in the Champions League but only had Martin Ødegaard’s second-half winner, scored 15 minutes from time, to show for their efforts.

Buoyed by their resurgent captain, the Gunners are not the attritional force of 2025–26. They’re combining stout out-of-possession work with an admirable fluidity with the ball, and are perfect through four games in all competitions as a result. The champions will, however, be tested at Sunderland on Saturday, the site of a dramatic 2–2 draw last season.

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Sunderland

GK: David Raya—Unflappable in the week after conceding for the first time this season on Sunday, Raya is chasing Hull City’s Konstantinos Tzolakis in the Golden Glove race at this early juncture.

RB: Ben White—White’s overlaps have been a key part of Arsenal’s right-sided domination at the start of the season, and Jurriën Timber has a fight on his hands to reclaim first-choice status when he’s back from injury.

CB: Ezri Konsa—The summer arrival has looked at ease at the start of his Arsenal career. Even if Cristhian Mosquera is available, Konsa should be William Saliba’s deputy moving forward.

CB: Gabriel—The Brazilian was outdone at the last by Brian Brobbey in this fixture last season, and the duel between the two could prove decisive on Saturday evening.

LB: Riccardo Calafiori—Arsenal’s unicorn has played a key role in the Gunners’ evolution at the start of 2026–27, and was offered respite in the week as Piero Hincapié was named in the starting lineup for the first time since joining the club permanently.

CM: Declan Rice—Rice hasn’t suffered at the start of the season, despite a demanding summer. The Englishman is quietly going about his business in the middle of the park, and his physicality will be imperative here.

Pick Your Arsenal XI!

CM: Myles Lewis-Skelly—Arteta could stick with the academy graduate, despite Bruno Guimarães appearing off the bench on Wednesday.

RW: Bukayo Saka—Saka’s fitness remains key for the Gunners, given that no attacking superstar walked through the door in the summer. He was off it in front of goal at the Maradona, but Arteta will be encouraged by the positions Arsenal‘s "starboy" found himself in.

AM: Martin Ødegaard—Ødegaard is a playmaker possessed at the moment, keen to make up for lost time after a disappointing 2025–26 season.

LW: Christos Tzolis—The inevitable Greek added to his assist tally in the week, and only Morgan Rogers (nine) has created more chances in the Premier League this season than Arsenal’s No. 17 (eight).

ST: Kai Havertz—Viktor Gyökeres failed to impress in Naples, and Havertz is certain to reclaim his starting spot after starring against his former club last weekend. No striker has covered more distance in the Premier League through three matches than the German (32.9 kilometers).