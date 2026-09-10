20 Players Lighting Up the Early Stages of the 2026–27 Season

It’s been a scintillating start to the European soccer season, during which many of the world’s leading performers have already put on a show.

An invaluable rest over the summer period has reinvigorated many of those in the continent’s leading divisions, allowing them to kickstart the campaign with some breathtaking individual performances.

The majority of Europe’s superstars have wasted no time reaching their peaks, but some surprise overperformers have also stolen attention during the opening weeks.

Here are 20 players who have already made big impressions so far in 2026–27.

Martin Ødegaard

Arsenal’s captain is in fine form. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

It’s been five wins from five matches for Arsenal at the beginning of the season, with their captain starring in each triumph. Martin Ødegaard faced criticism last term despite helping the Gunners to a first Premier League title in 22 years and only a second appearance in the Champions League final, but he’s swiftly silenced his doubters this season.

The midfielder has been at his playmaking best in Arsenal’s midfield, kicking off with goals against Manchester City in the Community Shield and Coventry City in the Premier League. There’s been two more since, with the Norwegian delivering winning strikes in victories over Chelsea and Napoli.

João Pedro, Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers

Chelsea’s fearsome front three have dazzled. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Chelsea’s formidable forward line has been dubbed J.P. Morgan and Xabi Alonso has proven wise to bank on their success. Morgan Rogers was the final piece of the puzzle and has made a devastating start to life in west London, only serving to elevate João Pedro and Cole Palmer in a fluid 3-4-2-1 formation.

The triumvirate already boast a combined 15 goal involvements across all competitions this term, and their on-field understanding is developing with each passing match. Chelsea have been sensational in attack early in Alonso’s reign and that’s down to the Spaniard’s outstanding options.

Raphinha, Lamine Yamal

The Barcelona stars have been unstoppable this term. | Eric Alonso/Getty Images

After the departure of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres over the summer, there were concerns that Barcelona’s attacking play would suffer without a No. 9. Those fears have been dismissed in emphatic fashion due to the brilliance of Raphinha and Laimne Yamal in a perfect start.

Raphinha has been deployed as a false nine and immediately hit the ground running with two goals and an assist in the thrashing of Elche. Six goals have followed in the subsequent four games as the Brazilian destroys defenses with his clever movement, and Yamal has been typically excellent on his preferred right wing, too, managing seven goal involvements across his last three games.

Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé

Jude Bellingham (left) and Kylian Mbappé have gotten off to flying starts. | Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid/Getty Images

Except the 1–0 defeat to Real Betis in which Kylian Mbappé missed a stoppage-time penalty, Real Madrid have made a positive start to José Mourinho’s second spell in charge. There have been four wins across La Liga and the Champions League, with Jude Bellingham and Mbappé characteristically influential with a steady stream of goals and assists.

The Frenchman opened his account for the season with a clinical hat-trick against Real Sociedad, followed by goals against Málaga and Inter Milan. Bellingham has been unleashed by Mourinho in much more advanced positions and is rewarding his manager, with four goal involvements in La Liga.

Cody Gakpo, Alexander Isak

Cody Gakpo has delivered in each fixture for Liverpool. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool continue to look suspect defensively under Andoni Iraola, but few can fault their attacking play. The Spanish coach has quickly imprinted his high-intensity philosophy and that has brought the best out of Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak, both of whom have been among the goals early on.

Gakpo, almost sold to Manchester City during the transfer window, has a goal and three assists to his name after being heavily involved in all three of Liverpool’s Premier League matches, while Isak’s tap-in against Nottingham Forest preceded a clinical, much-needed brace against Ipswich Town. Both of the Swede’s strikes at Portman Road were beautifully assisted by Gakpo.

Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki

Enzo Maresca is blessed to have these two in his XI. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City have won all four of their competitive fixtures under new manager Enzo Maresca, even if their performances have left much to be desired in three of those triumphs. The reason they have been able to succeed despite subpar displays is down to the quality of their attacking players, chiefly Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki.

The former has been as clinical as ever, making another quick start to the season in a light blue jersey. He boasts five goals across his last three matches, including winning strikes against Coventry and Porto. Cherki, meanwhile, has been dazzling with his magical footwork, supplying four goal contributions and a healthy dose of flair.

Konstantinos Tzolakis

The summer signing has been exceptional for the Tigers. | Bruce Rollinson/PA Images/Getty Images

Hull City were predicted to finish rock bottom of the Premier League standings before a ball was kicked, but their astonishing start to the campaign offers them hope of survival. They have already collected seven points, three clinched in a famous opening win over Manchester United.

What’s more remarkable is their three successive clean sheets, with summer recruit Konstantinos Tzolakis essential to that milestone. The Greek goalkeeper has made nine saves and prevented a total of 2.01 expected goals, with some stunning reflex stops having earned him hero status at the beginning of his Hull career.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang keeps aging like a fine wine. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continues to play like somebody 10 years his junior. The 37-year-old scored 14 goals for Marseille last season and decided to embark on a new chapter over the summer, departing France to team up with Deportivo de A Coruña in La Liga. To say he’s made an electric start would be an understatement.

The Gabon striker has been sensational in Deportivo’s unbeaten beginning to the campaign, which has involved two draws and two victories. Goals from Aubameyang secured 1–1 stalemates to kickstart the campaign, after which he netted in the 3–1 win over Valencia. He saved his best for the away trip to Villarreal, however, with two assists followed by an 88th-minute winner in a 3–2 victory.

Mariano Díaz

Mariano Díaz is rolling back the years. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

After a rotten time with Sevilla, former Real Madrid striker Mariano Díaz scored just three times during his debut season at Deportivo Alavés. But the 33-year-old has already matched that total in the opening four league games of the new campaign, with his goals helping the Babazorros to second in the standings courtesy of three wins and a draw.

The Dominican Republic international has not just been finding the net, though, with three assists to his name as well. Alavés hammered Getafe 5–2 last weekend and Mariano was the main protagonist having had a hand in three of his side’s goals.

Serhou Guirassy

Serhou Guirassy has silenced his doubters. | Ralf Ibing/firo sportphoto/Getty Images

There were questions asked over whether Serhou Guirassy was the striker Borussia Dortmund needed heading into this season. Those queries have been answered by the Guinea international, who has enjoyed a goal-laden season to date in both the Bundesliga and Champions League.

Guirassy took just nine minutes to open his 2026–27 account in BVB’s first Bundesliga win over Hamburg, and he then played a crucial part with a goal and assist in the 3–2 comeback victory over Hoffenheim last weekend. Two more goals arrived in the midweek win against Villarreal, although he did also have the misfortune of putting one in his own net at Signal Iduna Park.

Donyell Malen, Paulo Dybala

Roma have been superb this season. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Roma currently lead the Serie A standings as Gian Piero Gasperini continues to mastermind their resurgence, but he’s been indebted to the prolific duo of Donyell Malen and Paulo Dybala during three successive domestic wins.

Malen began his season with a hat-trick in the 4–0 victory over Fiorentina and all three of his goals were set up by Dybala. The Dutch forward then bagged a brace in Roma’s win by the same scoreline over Lecce.

Dybala also played a crucial role in Roma’s dramatic comeback win over Atalanta last weekend, assisting the 93rd-minute decider for Matiás Soulé.

Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres is loving life in Paris. | Franco Arland/Getty Images

Riding the wave of confidence set in motion by his World Cup final-winning goal for Spain, Ferran Torres is proving unstoppable early in his Paris Saint-Germain stint. The versatile attacker cost the back-to-back European champions $58 million, but is providing incredible value after a flurry of strikes.

Torres started with a double on his debut which secured PSG a comeback draw against Rennes, and he then scored a treble for his new team on his first European appearance in their colors. Slovan Bratislava proved no match for the 26-year-old, who collected the match ball after three goals in the space of 26 minutes.

Vangelis Pavlidis

Vangelis Pavlidis is on fire. | Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

With Benfica forced to play an array of Europa League qualifying matches, Vangelis Pavlidis has already racked up 10 appearances this season. The Greek striker has certainly made use of his extra match practice, with 12 goals and three assists across his domestic and continental outings.

Pavlidis scored four goals in one match against St. Gallen back in July and hasn‘t looked back since. He’s found the back of the net against Hearts, Académico de Viseu, AGF Aarhus, Estoril and Moreirense—not to mention the hat-trick against Casa Pia during his second match of the season in Liga Portugal.