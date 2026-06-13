Arsenal Add Surprise Target to Attacking Shortlist Alongside Morgan Rogers—Report

Arsenal are exploring a move to sign 24-year-old Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis, reports have revealed.

Improving in attack is the top priority for Arsenal this summer after a successful season built largely around defensive excellence. Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers is believed to be the dream target but, according to The Athletic, Arsenal are also chasing a deal for Tzolis.

Any deal, expected to cost around $46 million (£34 million), is not likely to complicate a potential move for a bigger name like Rogers, whose price tag is believed to be at least double that of Tzolis.

BBC Sport note that Arsenal’s recruitment chief has already watched Tzolis in action and, after being offered the chance to strike a deal, sporting director Andrea Berta is considering trying to wrap up an early summer deal.

Why Are Arsenal Chasing Tzolis?

Christos Tzolis has shone in Belgium. | Gregory Van Gansen/Photonews/Getty Images

Arsenal have been linked to a whole host of big attackers. Alongside Rogers, the Gunners are reported to be admirers of Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez, while an approach for Juventus winger Kenan Yıldız is thought to have been knocked back.

It would therefore be easy, perhaps, for fans to be underwhelmed by Tzolis, who made 14 Premier League appearances for Norwich City without scoring in the 2021–22 season. On paper, that may be a fair claim.

In reality, however, Tzolis is no longer the youngster that struggled at Carrow Road, and has undoubtedly started to come good on the potential Norwich hoped would save their doomed campaign four years ago.

Across two seasons in Belgium’s top flight, Tzolis has racked up 43 goals and 45 assists in all competitions, including three goals and four assists in the Champions League. Those numbers represent elite output, although questions about the level of the league are valid—Belgium’s top flight is not the Premier League but is still accepted to offer strong competition.

A lethal eye for both goals and assists has developed during Tzolis’s time in Belgium, before which he was largely known for his electric dribbling. Having added that end product, it is no surprise that a number of top sides are chasing his signature.

Quizzed on interest from Manchester United earlier this summer, Tzolis told Het Nieuwsblad: “United could certainly convince me. Such a big club, with so much history. It would be hard to say no to that.

“[My next club] will have to be a Champions League team from England, Germany, Spain or Italy. Or well, if PSG comes knocking, I’ll probably go too, right? Then I’ll say I love France. But only PSG is a better option in France than Club Brugge.

“There might be a few more possibilities in the Premier League.”

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