10 Arsenal Transfer Targets to Watch at the 2026 World Cup

Arsenal’s 2025–26 campaign ended in heartbreak, but recapturing the Premier League title was always the primary goal for Mikel Arteta’s side.

No longer are the Gunners the bridesmaids. They’ve reasserted themselves at English soccer’s summit, and will now look to throw their weight around in the transfer market.

The club will feel as if they’re as enticing a destination as any. We’re six years into Mikel Arteta’s project, yet it seems as if the Spaniard is only getting started. Arsenal are a force once more, and Arteta will not be resting on his laurels in preparation for 2026–27, where the Gunners will aim to go one better on the continent.

Plenty of those linked with moves to the Premier League champions will showcase their talents on the grandest stage this summer. Here are some Arsenal transfer targets for supporters to keep an eye on at the World Cup.

Full Back

Arteta must appreciate Livramento’s versatility. | Maddie Meyer/FIFA/Getty Images

Arteta loves versatility across his defense, and Arsenal’s links with Newcastle United’s Tino Livramento make a ton of sense. The Magpies are in a selling mood this summer, as they look to reset with Eddie Howe at the helm. Livramento is an impressive athlete who’s comfortable down both flanks.

Group stage matches: Croatia (June 17), Ghana (June 23), Panama (June 27)

If it’s athleticism that Arsenal crave, then they shouldn‘t look further than German international Nathaniel Brown. The speedy fullback has risen to prominence over the past 18 months, making his debut for the national team last October. He’s primarily a left-back who offers security in the build-up and a distinct attacking threat. Bayern Munich and Manchester City are also thought to be in the hunt.

Group stage matches: Curaçao (June 14), Ivory Coast (June 20), Ecuador (June 25)

Arsenal caught a first-hand glimpse of Maxi Araújo when they faced Sporting CP in the Champions League quarterfinals. The Uruguayan left-back loves marauding upfield and impacting matches in the final third. He‘s an energetic figure who Marcelo Bielsa will count on in North America.

Group stage matches: Saudi Arabia (June 15), Cabo Verde (June 21), Spain (June 26)

Center Midfield

Bouaddi is poised to shine for Morocco. | Abdel Majid BZIOUAT/AFP/Getty Images

Morocco was the underdog story of the 2022 World Cup, and there‘s no reason why the Africa Cup of Nations holders can’t go again this summer. In midfield, they’re blessed with silky smooth Lille star Ayyoub Bouaddi, who’s emerged as one of the most sought-after teenage prospects in Europe. Arsenal have reportedly been rebuffed before the tournament, with his stock likely to soar over the next few weeks.

Group stage matches: Brazil (June 23), Scotland (June 19), Haiti (June 24)

Attacking Midfield

Rogers is on Arsenal’s radar. | Bradley Collyer/PA Images/Getty Images

The Gunners are out to make a statement signing or two this summer, having ended their 22-year wait to reclaim the Premier League title. Despite buying Eberechi Eze last year, Arsenal are set to improve their stockpile of creators. England and Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers is described as a priority target.

Group stage matches: Croatia (June 17), Ghana (June 23), Panama (June 27)

Julián Álvarez can’t really be categorized as either an attacking midfielder or a center forward. He’s somewhere in between. What we do know is that he has an incredibly healthy market this summer. If Arsenal are to land the former Man City star, they’ll have to fight off Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. Madrid have already had a mammoth offer rebuffed by Atléti.

Group stage matches: Algeria (June 17), Austria (June 22), Jordan (June 28)

Winger

Barcola (L) has won back-to-back Champions Leagues. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Bradley Barcola is one of PSG’s wondrous four horsemen who catapulted Luis Enrique’s side to back-to-back Champions League crowns. The French international is likely to play a role off the bench for one of the pre-tournament favorites in North America, where his ability to stretch defenses by running in behind should come to the fore. His future will be resolved later this summer.

Group stage matches: Senegal (June 16), Iraq (June 22), Norway (June 26)

Barcelona have decided not to trigger the buy clause and sign Marcus Rashford. Unless they’re able to negotiate with Manchester United, the Englishman will be back on the market again. Rashford doesn’t seem like an Arteta winger on paper, but perhaps the Spaniard may be more willing to sacrifice control and work ethic in favor of Rashford’s capacity to produce outstanding moments.

Group stage matches: Croatia (June 17), Ghana (June 23), Panama (June 27)

Belgian winger Mika Godts wouldn’t be the household name Arsenal supporters are after, but the 21-year-old has plenty of upside. Godts’s breakout season with Ajax has garnered the attention of Europe’s aristocracy, including the Champions League finalists.

Group stage matches: Egypt (June 15), Iran (June 21), New Zealand (June 27)

Similar to Rashford, the mercurial Rafael Leão seems to be the antithesis of an Arteta winger. However, the Portuguese star is poised to leave AC Milan this summer, and Arsenal need a game-breaker in the final third. Leão is very inconsistent, but he’s as dangerous as anyone when he’s on song.

Group stage matches: DR Congo (June 17), Uzbekistan (June 23), Colombia (June 27)

READ THE LATEST ARSENAL NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC