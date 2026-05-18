Arsenal vs. Burnley: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Arsenal can move another step closer to the Premier League title when they face Burnley, whose fate has already been sealed, at the Emirates Stadium on Monday night.

The Gunners found a way to claim all three points at the London Stadium against a desperate West Ham United team last weekend, having toiled for much of the contest after a bright start. They seemed destined to drop two points before Leandro Trossard struck and Callum Wilson dramatically had a stoppage time equalizer ruled out for a foul on David Raya.

What’s been described as the most significant VAR call in Premier League history has massively aided Arsenal’s pursuit of glory. However, Mikel Arteta’s side still need to take care of business over the next week.

Burnley are down and have claimed just a solitary league win in 2026, but they fought admirably for a point at home to Aston Villa last weekend. Now led by interim manager Michael Jackson, the Clarets have ultimately endured another forgettable Premier League campaign, but they’ve at least been competitive this time around.

The sky blue side of Manchester City (and the majority of neutral observers, it has to be said) will be in their corner on Monday night, as they aim to inflict another twist in this title race.

Arsenal vs. Burnley Score Prediction

Gunners Edge Closer

Arsenal escaped the London Stadium with a pivotal victory. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester City’s 3–0 victory over Crystal Palace means Arsenal cannot win the title on Monday night, but a sky blue slip-up at Bournemouth on Tuesday would crown the Gunners champions if they beat the relegated Burnley.

The league leaders have responded remarkably well from their defeat at the Etihad Stadium last month, with three successive victories in crunch time leaving them in an excellent position.

Can they hold their nerve against a distinctly inferior opponent? Many will recall the 3–3 draw with the doomed Southampton at the end of 2022–23 that further inhibited their title dream that season. This Arsenal team, though, have proven over the past few weeks that they boast minerals in abundance.

Head-to-head record: Arsenal have lost just one of their Premier League games against Burnley, winning 14 of the 19.

Arsenal have lost just one of their Premier League games against Burnley, winning 14 of the 19. Niche perfection: Arsenal have won all 10 of their Premier League games against teams already confirmed to be relegated in that season. They’re also unbeaten in their previous 44 games against newly promoted teams, winning 39 of these encounters.

Arsenal have won all 10 of their Premier League games against teams already confirmed to be relegated in that season. They’re also unbeaten in their previous 44 games against newly promoted teams, winning 39 of these encounters. Gyökeres the punisher: The Swede hasn’t always stepped up on the big occasion, but he’s feasted on the poor during his debut season and was on the scoresheet in the reverse fixture. Nine of Gyökeres’ 14 Premier League goals have come at the Emirates, too.

Prediction: Arsenal 3–0 Burnley

Arteta won’t tinker much. | FotMob

Mikel Arteta has opted for the same starting lineup for the previous three matches, but will be forced into at least one change on Monday night after Ben White was confirmed to have suffered a serious knee injury.

White will not only miss the remainder of what promises to be a glorious end to 2025–26 for the Gunners, but also the World Cup, having worked his way back into Thomas Tuchel’s plans.

Jurrien Timber isn’t yet ready to return to the fold but could be back in time for the Champions League final, so Cristhian Mosquera will likely step in for White against Burnley.

Riccardo Calafiori is a doubt, but Mikel Merino could have a role to play before the season’s out, and may find himself back on the Arsenal bench on Monday. He’s been out since the start of the year with a foot injury.

Otherwise, the Gunners are healthy. A lengthy break means Arteta is unlikely to do much tinkering, with Myles Lewis-Skelly retaining his place in midfield.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Burnley (4-2-3-1): Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapié; Lewis-Skelly, Rice; Saka, Eze, Trossard; Gyökeres.

Burnley Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal

Can the relegated Burnley spoil Arsenal’s title tilt? | FotMob

The visitors could be unchanged from last week‘s 2–2 draw at home to Aston Villa.

Michael Jackson is likely to again be without Jordan Beyer and Connor Roberts on Monday night, while midfielder Josh Cullen won’t play again until early next season due to a significant knee injury. Hannibal Mejbri picked up an injury against Villa and is a doubt for the upcoming bout in north London.

Kyle Walker will be particuarly motivated to disrupt Arsenal’s title charge, given his previous allegiances to Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, while striker Zian Flemming heads into this game in relatively good form. The Dutchman’s notched double-digit Premier League goals this season, but they weren‘t enough to keep the Clarets up.

Another chief attacking threat, Jaidon Anthony, came through at Arsenal.

Max Weiß, 21, could emerge as a potential protagonist at the Emirates Stadium, having made his first Premier League start between Burnley’s posts last weekend.

Burnley predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Weiß; Walker, Tuanzebe, Estève, Pires; Luís, Ugochukwu; Tchaouna, Amdouni, Anthony; Flemming.

What Time Does Arsenal vs. Burnley Kick Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Emirates Stadium

: Emirates Stadium Date : Monday, May 18

: Monday, May 18 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee : Paul Tierney

: Paul Tierney VAR: James Bell

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Burnley on TV, Live Stream

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