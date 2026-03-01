Arsenal vs. Chelsea, Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Arsenal and Chelsea begin March with their fourth meeting of the campaign, the Blues traveling to face the Premier League table toppers on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal will continue their push for the Premier League trophy, likely still reveling in their 4–1 demolition of north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur last time out. Victory over Chelsea is of paramount importance as they seek to ease the pressure and take a large leap towards their first title since 2003–04.

Chelsea’s ambitions are more modest, Liam Rosenior’s men hunting qualification to the Champions League with a top-five finish—almost certainly enough to clinch a spot in Europe’s premier competition. After back-to-back slip-ups at home to Leeds United and Burnley, getting something from their trip to the Emirates would be handy.

Defeats in both Carabao Cup semifinal legs and a hard-fought draw in the Premier League against the Gunners suggests Chelsea will find it difficult to come away with anything from their journey across the capital, but Arsenal’s recent wobbles will offer them hope.

Arsenal vs. Chelsea Score Prediction

Arsenal to Overcome Steep Hurdle in Title Race

Arsenal will be favorites on their own patch. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Chelsea are too strong to be completely ruled out of any fixture. They conquered European champions Paris Saint-Germain over the summer, thrashed Barcelona in the Champions League earlier this term and also managed all three points against Liverpool on home turf.

However, Chelsea’s inability to put teams away and defensive hiccups in recent weeks point to a team still struggling for consistency despite an upturn in results under Rosenior. Arsenal are exactly the kind of ruthless operators likely to take full advantage.

Injected with renewed belief after their north London derby triumph and with an abundance of weapons in every department, it’s hard to look past another victory for the Gunners. They’re unlikely to entirely dominate their visitors, but they will still expect three crucial points come the full-time whistle.

Head-to-head record : Not only have Chelsea failed to beat Arsenal in three attempts this term, they are currently without victory in their last 10 in this fixture. Just one victory in the past 15 battles between the sides is a bad omen for the Blues.

: Not only have Chelsea failed to beat Arsenal in three attempts this term, they are currently without victory in their last 10 in this fixture. Just one victory in the past 15 battles between the sides is a bad omen for the Blues. Home advantage : Arsenal have been almost flawless on home turf this season. Their only defeat in the Premier League came to Manchester United, while draws against Liverpool and Manchester City were the only other slips. There is a theme there admittedly as they welcome another ‘Big Six’ side to the Emirates, but the vociferous home crowd should push the Gunners to their 19th home win in all competitions.

: Arsenal have been almost flawless on home turf this season. Their only defeat in the Premier League came to Manchester United, while draws against Liverpool and Manchester City were the only other slips. There is a theme there admittedly as they welcome another ‘Big Six’ side to the Emirates, but the vociferous home crowd should push the Gunners to their 19th home win in all competitions. Attacking woes: Chelsea have struggled to finish teams off this season and the underperformance of their Premier League expected goals (xG) by almost nine spotlights their wastefulness. Against the division’s strongest defense, such profligacy will prove costly.

Prediction: Arsenal 2–1 Chelsea

Eberechi Eze has earned another start. | FotMob

Mikel Arteta has a decision to make in midfield, Eberechi Eze competing with captain Martin Ødegaard for a starting spot. After his brace against Spurs, Eze should get the nod.

Despite coming off early in the north London derby, Bukayo Saka will feature from the off against Chelsea. Ben White, who missed the fixture with a knock, should return to the Arsenal bench.

Late decisions will be made on Kai Havertz and Max Dowman, both of whom have returned to training but need to be assessed before Sunday’s game. Former Chelsea forward Havertz scored the winner in the Carabao Cup semifinal second leg and his return would be a sizeable boost.

Mikel Merino continues his recovery from a lengthy injury having undergone foot surgery.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapié; Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Eze, Trossard; Gyökeres.

Wesley Fofana’s suspension causes issues. | FotMob

Chelsea will be without Wesley Fofana in the heart of their defense after needless red card against Burnley. A backline already without Levi Colwill and Marc Cucurella is stretched further by the Frenchman’s untimely absence.

Estêvão is another unfortunate absentee for Chelsea, the Brazilian’s hamstring injury denying him from either starting or appearing as an impact substitute against the Gunners.

Fringe figures Filip Jörgensen, Jamie Gittens and Dário Essugo are also missing for the Blues—the latter still awaiting his first Premier League appearance.

Forgotten forward Mykhailo Mudryk remains suspended.

Chelsea predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Sánchez; James, Tosin, Chalobah, Gusto; Caicedo, Santos; Palmer, Fernández, Neto; Pedro.

What Time Does Arsenal vs. Chelsea Kick Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Emirates Stadium

: Emirates Stadium Date : Sunday, Mar. 1

: Sunday, Mar. 1 Kick-off Time : 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT

: 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT Referee : Darren England

: Darren England VAR: John Brooks

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Strean United States Telemundo, NBCSN, Peacock United Kingdom Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada Mexico FOX One

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND GOSSIP