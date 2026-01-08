Arsenal vs. Liverpool: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Premier League title hopefuls Arsenal take on reigning champions Liverpool in a tantalising battle at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night.
Table toppers Arsenal are well-placed to dethrone Liverpool following a spectacular first half of the season and they can take another step towards glory by conquering Arne Slot’s inconsistent side. A narrow defeat courtesy of Dominik Szoboszlai’s stunning free kick back in August will only spur the Gunners on in front of an expectant north London crowd.
Liverpool’s disastrous title defence means they’re significant underdogs heading to the Emirates but Champions League qualification and pride are both on the line midweek. An unbeaten run of nine matches has hardly been convincing but the Reds cannot be dismissed entirely.
Mikel Arteta’s side have shown the necessary composure when facing up the Premier League’s big-hitters this season and their recent 4–1 demolition of Aston Villa serves as a warning to Liverpool. Rearguard organisation and an improvement in set-piece defending are essential for the Reds to walk away from the capital with their dignity intact.
Liverpool may no longer be contesting the title fight, but Arsenal can land another blow to their chasers on Thursday night.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to an exciting affair in north London.
What Time Does Arsenal vs. Liverpool Kick-Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 7
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Anthony Taylor
- VAR: John Brooks
Arsenal vs. Liverpool Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Arsenal: 1 win
- Liverpool: 2 wins
- Draws: 2
Current Form (All Competitions)
Arsenal
Liverpool
Bournemouth 2–3 Arsenal - 03/01/26
Fulham 2–2 Liverpool - 04/01/26
Arsenal 4–1 Aston Villa - 30/12/25
Liverpool 0–0 Leeds - 01/01/26
Arsenal 2–1 Brighton - 27/12/25
Liverpool 2–1 Wolves - 27/12/25
Arsenal 1–1 (8–7p) Crystal Palace - 23/12/25
Tottenham 1–2 Liverpool - 20/12/25
Everton 0–1 Arsenal - 20/12/25
Liverpool 2–0 Brighton - 13/12/25
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra
United States
NBCSN, Peacock
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Sports, TNT Go
Arsenal Team News
Injuries are clearing up at the perfect moment for Arsenal, who currently have just three players in the treatment room. One of those is teenager Max Dowman, alongside defenders Cristhian Mosquera and Riccardo Calafiori on the absentee list.
Arteta will continue with previously mooted Liverpool transfer target Piero Hincapié at left back but will otherwise select his strongest available back four as Gabriel partners William Saliba and Jurriën Timbers starts at right back.
Declan Rice was passed fit for the weekend win over Bournemouth and scored twice in the fixture. The Englishman will start again and is certain to be joined in the XI by compatriot Bukayo Saka after he was benched at the Vitality Stadium.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool
Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapié; Ødegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyökeres, Trossard.
Liverpool Team News
Slot has cast doubt over the involvement of Hugo Ekitiké on Thursday, revealing the striker, who missed the Fulham match, hadn’t trained as of Wednesday. He appears touch-and-go for the clash with the Gunners and will be a sizeable miss if unavailable given Alexander Isak’s long-term absence.
Mohamed Salah is still representing Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations and further limits Slot’s attacking options, while Giovanni Leoni and Wataru Endo are also sidelined at present.
Slot’s team selection hinges on Ekitiké’s availability but he’s unlikely to make any changes from the side that drew with Fulham if the France international is absent. Jeremie Frimpong is the only potential alteration, with the Dutchman possibly lining up at right wing.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal
Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Bradley, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Wirtz; Gakpo.
Arsenal vs. Liverpool Score Prediction
Much has changed since Liverpool narrowly beat Arsenal back in August courtesy Szoboszlai’s stunner. The Reds have slumped to unexpected lows and have looked a shadow of their former selves, while Arsenal have gone from strength to strength.
The Gunners boast home advantage, superior confidence and greater squad depth for the midweek battle, with the most likely outcome a convincing Arsenal win.
Liverpool’s inability to defend set pieces could haunt them against a team great at exploiting them, while their general defensive sloppiness may well be punished emphatically. With attacking options limited, they look unlikely to even test the division’s sternest defence.
This looks a straightforward Arsenal win.