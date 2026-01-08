Arsenal vs. Liverpool: Three Key Battles That Could Decide Mammoth Clash
Liverpool’s narrow win over Arsenal back in August appeared a statement victory in the defence of the Reds’ Premier League crown—but the tables can turn ever so quickly in the Premier League.
Fast forward to January and Arsenal lead the division handsomely, boasting the consistency, quality and depth to suggest they will steal Liverpool’s crown come the end of the season. By contrast, Arne Slot’s men, who are 14 points behind their upcoming foes, are embarking on an unconvincing charge for Champions League qualification at best.
Their second battle of the campaign arrives on Thursday evening as Arsenal look to tighten their stranglehold on the top spot and Liverpool simply seek to avoid embarrassment. Nobody has beaten the Gunners on home soil this season and the unreliable Reds appear unlikely to become the first to conquer the Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal are clear favourites for the fight but Liverpool still boast an array of stars capable of springing a surprise—unsurprisingly after an extraordinary £446 million summer spend. The midweek affair will be a clash of giants.
With that in mind, here are three high-profile battles that could decide the match in north London.
Bukayo Saka vs. Milos Kerkez
Few summer signings have been as underwhelming as Milos Kerkez. Tipped as the heir to Andy Robertson’s throne, the 22-year-old has flattered to deceive with consistently erratic and uncertain performances. The left back’s display against Arsenal back in August remains one of his best, and that alone speaks volumes.
Liverpool’s improved run of form in December has offered hope for the Hungarian, who certainly enjoyed a steady yet unspectacular month. However, his aggression out of possession and inconsistency in individual duels means travelling supporters will still be concerned over a significant mismatch in his battle with Bukayo Saka.
Despite Arsenal’s dominance this season, Saka has not been particularly devastating. Four goals and three assists is a tame return for somebody of his standards. Set piece success and greater depth in the forward line has resulted in the creative burden on Arsenal’s ‘Star Boy’ being eased.
Performances have still been impressive for the most part, though. Saka’s searing speed and technical class continue to bamboozle left backs across Europe and the Englishman will be excited by the prospect of facing a defender lacking in confidence and self-assurance. With Jurriën Timber providing support on the overlap, Arsenal’s right wing could prove the major problem area for Liverpool.
Declan Rice vs. Ryan Gravenberch
Declan Rice once again underscored his importance at the weekend. Arsenal’s talismanic midfielder has repeatedly showcased his significance in the engine room having blossomed into one of the world’s best midfielders since arriving in north London, but his two-goal showing against Bournemouth during a fixture in which Mikel Arteta’s men operated below their best re-emphasised his worth.
Rice has now matched Saka’s tally for goals and assists exactly in the Premier League this season as he becomes an increasingly influential attacking force, whether it be through his well-timed darts into the penalty area or his dazzling set-piece deliveries.
Stop Rice and the chance to unlock Arsenal appears, but few have been able to deny the all-action midfielder so far this season. Could Ryan Gravenberch rise to the mightiest of tasks?
The Dutchman has not been immune to criticism in his holding midfield role this term but the lack of alternatives and subsequent overworking of the 23-year-old offers an obvious excuse for his weaker performances. All in all, he’s still been offering impressive displays as chaos ensues around him, with six Premier League goal contributions having also come in handy.
But Gravenberch will be entirely focused on his defensive responsibilities at the Emirates. Rice’s regular charges into the final third will need to be checked, as will the creative influence of Martin Ødegaard as he rediscovers his mojo. Gravenberch will need help from his fellow midfielders, whether it be Curtis Jones or Alexis Mac Allister alongside him in the pivot, but Rice is the favourite to enjoy the last laugh.
Martín Zubimendi vs. Florian Wirtz
Where Florian Wirtz will operate in the capital remains to be seen. The German’s final role depends on the availability of Hugo Ekitiké, who was missing through a minor injury during the weekend’s dramatic draw at Fulham. If the French striker leads the line, then Wirtz might be moved into the attacking midfield role to accommodate Cody Gakpo out wide.
Even if Wirtz starts on the left in a more cautious Liverpool lineup, he will take residence in central areas. The playmaker loves to drift across the final third, as evidenced by the inside right position he took up when scoring at Craven Cottage.
Wirtz has been the subject of derision this season following a tepid start at Anfield but he’s starting to blossom. Two goals and an assist across the last four matches signifies improvement and, alongside Ekitiké, he’s Liverpool’s only reliable attacking threat of late. If the Reds are to shock the Emirates faithful, Wirtz will be instrumental.
Key to combatting the Liverpool star is the defensive midfielder the Reds were so desperate to sign in 2024: Martín Zubimendi. The Spaniard has quietly gone about his business since joining the Gunners but deserves enormous credit for the speed at which he’s adapted to an entirely new division. He’s already a reliable presence in the holding role.
Zubimendi will need to be on high alert against Wirtz, snapping into tackles and tracking the Germany international’s floating runs. If he can complete that particular assignment, he will have thwarted Liverpool’s chief attacking threat.