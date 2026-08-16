Arsenal vs. Man City—Community Shield: Live Score and Match Stats

Premier League champions Arsenal square off against FA Cup winners Manchester City in England’s curtain-raiser on Sunday with the Community Shield on the line.

What was once a master vs. apprentice rivalry took on a new dynamic this summer following the departure of Pep Guardiola as City manager. Taking his place in the dugout is Enzo Maresca, formerly of Chelsea and another to have honed his craft under Guardiola.

Sunday’s battle on the touchline is now between two of Guardiola’s disciples but, on the pitch, the narrative is just as juicy. These were England’s top two sides last season and the chance to get one over on the other at this early stage of the new campaign will be relished by both.

Arsenal last lifted the Community Shield in 2023, 12 months before City’s last triumph in this fixture.

Live Match Tracker

Match Momentum

Match Stats

Match Summary