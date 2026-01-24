Arsenal XI vs. Man Utd: Gyokeres, Jesus Contest Starting Spot—Injury News, Lineup Prediction

Arsenal are aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League following successive draws as they look to further tighten their grip on top spot.

Stalemates with Liverpool and Nottingham Forest were wasted opportunities to move further clear of the chasing pack—Manchester City and Aston Villa having floundered in recent matches—but Arsenal are still the overwhelming favourites for the crown.

Victory over historic rivals Manchester United would boost their odds of a first Premier League title in over two decades, with Mikel Arteta able to select from a wealth of riches for a critical encounter.

Match Snapshot

🕒 Kick-off time: 4:30 p.m. GMT, 11:30 a.m. ET, 8:30 a.m. PT

4:30 p.m. GMT, 11:30 a.m. ET, 8:30 a.m. PT 📍 Location: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium 🏆 Competition: Premier League

Premier League 📊 Recent form: WWWDD

Team News

Riccardo Calafiori is back in training. | Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees: Max Dowman

Max Dowman 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-3-3

Arsenal injury concerns are few and far between and only youngster Max Dowman is a guaranteed absentee for the visit of United due to an ankle injury.

The positive news for Arteta is that both Piero Hincapié and Riccardo Calafiori have returned to training following stints in the treatment room, with the Arsenal boss refusing to divulge whether they will feature against the Red Devils.

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd (4-3-3)

Arsenal have an abundance of quality across the pitch. | FotMob

GK: David Raya—The Spaniard will expect to be tested by a resurgent United forward line but he rarely delivers anything but an assured performance in between the sticks for the Gunners.

RB: Ben White—The returns of Calafiori and Hincapié offers Arteta greater depth in the full back roles but, as he did against Forest last weekend, White could start at right back on Sunday.

CB: William Saliba—One half of the most formidable centre-back partnership in world football, Saliba has the awkward assignment of thwarting Bryan Mbeumo, who led the line with distinction in last weekend’s Manchester derby triumph.

CB: Gabriel—Every Fantasy Premier League manager’s favourite defender will not only be seeking to produce a confident defensive display, he will also be aiming to cause United major issues from set pieces.

LB: Jurriën Timber—Timber’s versatility is one of his greatest assets and Arteta could utilise the Dutchman at left back, perhaps opting to ease Calafiori and Hincapié back into first-team action with matches coming thick and fast.

CM: Martin Ødegaard—Arsenal’s playmaking captain will want to pull the strings and outshine his opposite number Bruno Fernandes.

CM: Martín Zubimendi—Ødegaard will be aiming to shine brighter than Fernandes from a creative standpoint, but Zubimendi will simply be determined to shackle United’s leading attacking force.

CM: Declan Rice—Often the man for the big occasion, Rice has the capacity to deliver the decisive blow for Arsenal this weekend—whether via his set-piece delivery or expertly-timed darts into the penalty area.

RW: Bukayo Saka—Saka caused Inter all manner of issues midweek during Arsenal’s 3–1 triumph at San Siro and United left back Luke Shaw will be fearing a battle with his insatiable compatriot.

ST: Viktor Gyökeres—Gabriel Jesus sparkled in the Champions League on Tuesday night but Gyökeres, who was also on the scoresheet in Italy, appears likeliest to lead the line. Goals against Inter and Chelsea in recent weeks will lift his spirits after some justifiable scrutiny.

LW: Leandro Trossard—The clever Belgian should cause Diogo Dalot major issues with his positional intelligence, technical class and playmaking abilities.

