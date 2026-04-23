Arsenal XI vs. Newcastle—Big Saka Decision Made: Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Arsenal have lost their grip on the Premier League title race and are now involved in a shootout with Manchester City for glory during the final month of the season.

The Gunners had led the way since October, but their inability to pull away from a flawed City that have only recently found a familiar groove means Mikel Arteta’s side now sit second in the league table.

Thus, winning the five favorable fixtures that remain may not be enough to pip the ascending Cityzens. Still, Arsenal can put some pressure back onto Pep Guardiola’s perennial champions by winning their next two domestic outings before Man City travel to Everton in two Mondays’ time.

Bukayo Saka Closing In On Comeback

Saka has a big role to play upon his return. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Bukayo Saka has been suffering with an Achilles injury since the Carabao Cup final. The winger has missed seven games for the club and country over the past few weeks, having endured a difficult season down Arsenal’s right flank.

Reports emerged after the Man City defeat on Sunday that Arsenal were hopeful of Saka‘s imminent return, but Saturday’s game against Newcastle may arrive too soon for the winger to come back into Arteta’s starting lineup.

There’s seemingly more hope for Jurriën Timber to make his return after a month out with an apparent groin issue. Again, Timber may not be ready to start, but minutes off the bench are a possibility.

Riccardo Calafiori should recover from a knock in time to feature this weekend, but Piero Hincapié will likely retain his starting berth at left back.

Mikel Merino, who underwent foot surgery in January, is the only other player missing for the hosts.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Mikel Merino, Jurriën Timber, Riccardo Calafiori, Bukayo Saka.

Mikel Merino, Jurriën Timber, Riccardo Calafiori, Bukayo Saka. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-3-3

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle (4-3-3)

Just one change from the Etihad. | FotMob

GK: David Raya—Raya is on course for a third consecutive Golden Glove award, and he’ll be desperate for his latest individual triumph to come in a title-winning effort.

RB: Ben White—Timber’s closing in on a return, but White’s set to get the nod on Saturday afternoon. He offers more attacking thrust than Cristhian Mosquera.

CB: William Saliba—Saliba’s absence from the run-in in 2022–23 set Arsenal down a path of perpetual second-place finishes. The Gunners need the very best from their Frenchman down the stretch.

CB: Gabriel—His late strike at St. James’ Park saw Arsenal claim victory in the reverse fixture, and supporters wouldn’t mind if this game is decided by a dominant Gabriel set-piece moment.

LB: Piero Hincapié—The Ecuadorian responded well from his tough Carabao Cup showing at the Etihad Stadium last week and deserves to retain his place at left back.

CM: Martín Zubimendi—Zubimendi was outshone by Man City’s imperious pivots last week, and there’s another tough assignment for the Spaniard on Saturday, with Bruno Guimarães back in the fold for Newcastle.

CM: Declan Rice—"It’s not done," Rice performatively asserted to his captain after last week’s defeat in Manchester. Now, the standout English midfielder must deliver an all-encompassing performance against the Magpies.

CM: Martin Ødegaard—Ødegaard wasn’t perfect in Manchester, but he offers a creative spark that Arsenal have sorely lacked over the past couple of months. A vintage month of soccer from the captain wouldn’t go amiss.

RW: Noni Madueke—Arteta’s probably going to have to stick with Madueke down the right. The former Chelsea man offers speed and directness, but lacks polish when trying to execute the final action. Thomas Tuchel will keep a close eye on the battle down Arsenal’s right.

ST: Kai Havertz—Havertz missed a pair of huge chances last week, but his performance was doubtless positive against Man City. He’s simply a better center forward option for this Arsenal team than Viktor Gyökeres.

LW: Eberechi Eze—Eze has the freedom to roam inside and create a box midfield from the left. He came so close to potentially firing Arsenal closer to the title on the hour last Sunday and is a playmaker capable of conjuring something special from very little.

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