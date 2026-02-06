Aston Villa XI vs. Bournemouth: Watkins, Abraham Verdict—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Aston Villa must quickly erase the defeat to Brentford from their minds and overcome Bournemouth if they want to remain outside Premier League title contenders.

The slip-up cost Villa dear as Arsenal annihilated Leeds United at Elland Road, though Manchester City’s inability to beat Tottenham Hotspur despite leading 2–0 means the gap to second place remains just a point.

More importantly, Villa have a seven-point cushion over sixth-placed Liverpool and securing Champions League football for 2026–27 is the more realistic aim for the 1982 European Cup winners.

Match Snapshot

🕒 Kick-off time: 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT

3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT 📍 Location: Vitality Stadium

Vitality Stadium 🏆 Competition: Premier League

Premier League 📊 Recent form: WDLWL

Team News

Unai Emery has injuries to key players in midfield. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

⚠️ Key injuries, doubts : Boubacar Kamara, John McGinn, Youri Tielemans

: Boubacar Kamara, John McGinn, Youri Tielemans 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Unai Emery’s squad depth is being put to the test with Boubacar Kamara, John McGinn and Youri Tielemans all expected to be sidelined for some time through injury. That means another start for January recruit Douglas Luiz, potentially alongside Amadou Onana.

Ollie Watkins has been nursing a hamstring issue and his participation from the start is in doubt, though Tammy Abraham’s arrival in the January transfer window should give Villa the chance to bring him on from the bench if desired.

Ezri Konsa and Pau Torres should again partner in central defence, while Ian Maatsen has the nod over the experienced Lucas Digne at left back.

Aston Villa Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth

Ollie Watkins could return up front against Bournemouth. | Fotmob

GK: Emiliano Martínez—The Argentine’s shot-stopping ability is rarely questioned, but his decision-making when playing out from the back is haphazard to say the least. Better judgment is required for Villa to achieve their ambitions.

RB: Matty Cash—Has quietly developed into one of the Premier League’s best right backs, both from attacking and defensive point of view.

CB: Ezri Konsa—Expected to be a key figure for England at this summer’s World Cup, Konsa is the real star of Villa’s central defensive partnership.

CB: Pau Torres—The Spaniard’s a more than capable player in his own right, yet he’s undoubtedly more prone to a gaffe than Konsa. Still, his ability on the ball is a huge asset when developing patterns of play.

LB: Ian Maatsen—Four starts in Villa’s last five Premier League games suggest Maatsen currently has the wood over the seasoned veteran Lucas Digne.

DM: Douglas Luiz—The Brazilian is looking to re-establish his reputation after disappointing spells at Juventus and on loan at Nottingham Forest. Could prove to be a great January addition.

DM: Amadou Onana—The Belgian’s not been a guaranteed starter this season but he’s got a huge role to play between now and the end of May. Has a great engine and is threatening at both ends of the pitch.

RW: Jadon Sancho—Looks to be growing in confidence. yet is still to register a Premier League goal or assist this season. The Englishman will hope that changes here.

AM: Morgan Rogers—Villa’s outstanding player of the season has started all 24 Premier League games and has only been substituted three times, no earlier than the 81st minute. Seven goals seems inadequate for a player of Rogers’s ability but he offers so much more.

LW: Emiliano Buendia—With his injury nightmare behind him, Buendia is quickly reminding supporters why Villa agreed to pay up to £38 million for his services back in 2021.

ST: Ollie Watkins—Eight Premier League goals is a slightly underwhelming return for Watkins, but he’s had to juggle a significant workload. May be fit enough to start here but Tammy Abraham, who had a goal disallowed on his second club debut last weekend, is waiting in the wings if needed.

