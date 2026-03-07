Athletic Club vs. Barcelona: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Barcelona visit Athletic Club on Saturday night looking to defeat them for a third time this term to continue their strong pace atop the La Liga title race.

The Catalans have capitalized on Real Madrid’s recent blunders to take a four point lead atop the standings. Now, they have a chance to continue the positive momentum against a side they’ve already beaten twice this term by an aggregate score of 9–0.

Athletic Club have failed to replicate the success they experienced a season ago, currently in ninth after making the Champions League last term. Barcelona can take advantage of a mediocre side to get over their recent heartbreak against Atlético Madrid.

Both teams saw their Copa del Rey dreams come to an end midweek, meaning the two sides will be eager to get over that disappointment quickly with a victory on Saturday.

Barcelona vs. Athletic Club Score Prediction

Catalans to Continue Cruising Against Familiar Victim

Raphinha had three goal involvements last time out against Athletic Club. | Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Despite seeing their Copa del Rey title defense come to an end midweek, the performance in the second leg against Atlético showed Barcelona the blueprint to follow in what remains of the term.

Hansi Flick’s men not only created chance after chance but also suffocated Atléti for the full 90 minutes. Furthermore, Barça’s heavily criticized defense played its best game of the season, deploying Flick’s system to perfection—even with two injuries during the match.

Athletic Club will feel confident at home, but San Mamés has been far from a fortress this season and with some key absences it might be hard to contain a motivated Barça side thirsty for revenge.

Barcelona heavy favorites in head-to-head record: The Catalans have won 11 of the past 15 meetings between the two clubs, losing just twice in that stretch. Furthermore, Barcelona have won all five meetings during the Flick era by an aggregate score of 16–1.

Fool's Gold: It's true that Athletic have won three of their last four in La Liga without a single defeat, but those results have come against Real Oviedo, Levante, Elche and Rayo Vallecano, all teams immersed in the relegation battle—with two of them all but relegated already.

Yamal, Torres and Raphinha: Barcelona's expected front three for Saturday's clash have registered a combined eight goal involvements in the two games vs. Athletic Club this season.

Prediction: Athletic Club 0–2 Barcelona

Athletic Club Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona

Ernesto Valverde will deploy his strongest XI | FotMob

Ernesto Valverde must work around the long-term absences of Beñat Prados, Unai Egiluz and Maroan Sannadi. Yet no absence is more delicate than that of Nico Williams, who continues to battle a groin issue that’s compromised him all season and threatens his availability for the 2026 World Cup.

Fortunately for Athletic Club, Iñigo Ruíz de Galarreta avoided a serious injury in the midweek clash against Real Sociedad and should start next to Mikel Jauregizar and behind the always menacing Oihan Sancet.

But the best piece of news for the hosts is that Aymeric Laporte has recovered from injury, restoring his center back partnership with Daniel Vivian. The return of the former Manchester City man has been crucial for Athletic’s recent good run of results.

Athletic Club predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Simón; Areso, Vivian, Laporte, Berchiche; Jauregizar, De Galarreta; Williams, Sancet, Berenguer; Guruzeta

Barcelona can ill-afford another defensive injury. | FotMob

Fresh injuries to starting fullbacks Jules Koundé and Alejandro Balde have Barcelona’s backline devoid of depth. Gerard Martín will replace Balde at left back with Eric García returning from suspension to partner Pau Cubarsí in the heart of defense.

Given the recent developments, Barcelona must be glad they pulled the trigger on João Cancelo’s loan back in January. The Portuguese has starred in his two latest appearances and his presence alone is vital to replace Koundé.

Elsewhere, the blossoming Marc Bernal will fill the void of injured Frenkie de Jong, partnering Pedri in the midfield pivot. Robert Lewandowski should be available from the bench after fracturing his eye-socket, but Ferran Torres is poised to lead the line for a third straight game.

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Athletic Club (4-2-3-1): J. García; Cancelo, Cubarsí, E. García, Martín; Bernal, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Torres

What Time Does Athletic Club vs. Barcelona Kick Off?

Location : Bilbao, Spain

: Bilbao, Spain Stadium : San Mamés

: San Mamés Date : Saturday, March 7

: Saturday, March 7 Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

How to Watch Athletic Club vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream

Country TV/Live Stream United States ESPN Select, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App, fuboTV United Kingdom Disney+ Premium Canada TSN+, TSN 4 Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+

