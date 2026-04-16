Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal: Complete Head-to-Head Record

Atlético Madrid and Arsenal had traded blows just twice in competitive fixtures prior to the 2025–26 season, but that tally will have more than doubled by the campaign’s conclusion.

The Europa League was the stage for the first duels between Diego Simeone’s wily operators and the north Londoners, then under the guidance of Arsène Wenger. But there will soon have been three Champions League battles in the 2025–26 season alone.

The first took place in the competition’s league phase early in the term, but Atléti and Arsenal will renew their contemporary rivalry during the semifinal of the competition. Two well-organized units will duke it out across two legs for a precious place in the showpiece event.

With that in mind, here are all the past meetings between the European giants.

Atlético Madrid vs. Arsenal: Past Meetings

1. Arsenal 1–1 Atlético Madrid - April 26, 2018

A first ever meeting ended all square in April 2018. | Visionhaus/Corbis/Getty Images.

The maiden bout between Atléti and Arsenal also arrived at the semifinal stage in UEFA competition: the Europa League on that particular occasion. The honors were even come the full-time whistle of the first leg at the Emirates Stadium, but there was drama aplenty.



It took just 10 minutes for Atléti defender Šime Vrsaljko to receive two yellow cards, and Simeone soon followed him in marching orders after furious protestations. Still, Arsenal were unable to take full advantage.



Alexandre Lacazette provided the Gunners with their opening goal in the 61st minute, but a brilliant finish from Antoine Griezmann ensured Atléti left England with something to show for a spirited defensive performance.



A frustrating final home match in European competition for Wenger—and things only got worse during the second leg.

2. Atlético Madrid 1–0 Arsenal - May 3, 2018

Diego Costa was the difference-maker in 2017–18. | TF-Images/Getty Images

Wenger’s dreams of winning a first European trophy in his final term with Arsenal were dashed at the Metropolitano one week after the draw at the Emirates. Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa provided the decisive winner on the night as the Gunners came up short.



Griezmann was once again at the heart of things for the Spaniards, assisting Costa’s neat chip in first-half stoppage time to plant one foot in the Europa League final. Arsenal could muster no response after the restart, the knowhow of their hosts reigning supreme in Madrid.



It proved a heartbreaking end to Wenger’s glorious tenure, but for Simeone and his players it was pure ecstasy. They eventually conquered Marseille in the final to win the Europa League and earn redemption after two previous Champions League final defeats to bitter rivals Real Madrid.

3. Arsenal 4–0 Atlético Madrid - Oct. 21, 2025

Arsenal thumped Atléti early in the 2025–26 season. | Justin Setterfield/UEFA/UEFA/Getty Images

Seven years had elapsed by the time Atléti and Arsenal next locked horns, the latter having enjoyed a remarkable ascent under Arteta during that period. Their rise was underscored by the outcome of the league phase meeting in October 2025, the Gunners thrashing their visitors 4–0 to clinch a first win over Atléti.



A goalless first half exploded into life shortly after the break, four strikes in 13 minutes deciding the clash. Gabriel Martinelli added to an opening goal from namesake Gabriel, after which Viktor Gyökeres glossed the scoreline with his quickfire brace.



With Arsenal completely and utterly dominant at the Emirates, Arteta landed a psychological blow on Simeone in the first meeting between the coaches, and guided his team to a memorable triumph.

Atlético Madrid vs. Arsenal: Complete Head-to-Head Record

Games Played : 3

: 3 Atlético Madrid Wins : 1

: 1 Arsenal Wins : 1

: 1 Draws: 1

Top Scorers in Atlético Madrid vs. Arsenal

Player Team Represented Goals Viktor Gyökeres Arsenal 2 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 1 Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal 1 Diego Costa Atlético Madrid 1 Antoine Griezmann Atlético Madrid 1 Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal 1

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