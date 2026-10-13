Atletico Madrid vs. Man Utd: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Manchester United’s Champions League league phase campaign restarts with a tough test away at Atlético Madrid.

Michael Carrick inspired the Red Devils back into Europe’s premier club competition after his appointment as interim manager in January, but the now-full-time boss hasn’t enjoyed the added challenges at the start of the 2026–27 campaign.

United were deservedly pegged back by the 10 men of Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, extending their winless run in domestic competitions to four matches. Carrick’s side are currently plagued by distinct issues without possession, and while running statistics aren’t the be-all and end-all, United are unlikely to win many matches playing with the intensity they’ve offered in recent outings.

A switch of environment could benefit the under-fire Red Devils, even if few enjoy their trips to the Metropolitano.

Atlético enter this bout having won each of their previous four games, and one of their notable summer arrivals, Cristian Romero, was the match-winner at the weekend. Romero’s 88th-minute goal fired Atléti past Alavés on Saturday, keeping Diego Simeone’s side above cross-city rivals Real Madrid in the La Liga table.

Atlético Madrid vs. Man Utd Score Prediction

Red Devils Defeated in Atléti’s Cauldron

Carrick is feeling the heat. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Man Utd at least got their Champions League campaign up and running on their first attempt, easing past debutants Sabah 4–0. Atlético Madrid, meanwhile, were beaten 2–1 at Anfield.

While United have appeared ever so easy to play against on either side of the extended break, this competition may suit Carrick’s side. On Tuesday, there will be less onus on Carrick’s side to assert control, and they’ll be happy to play on the counterattack, even in Benjamin Šeško’s absence.

Ultimately, United have generally been most successful over the past decade when they’ve played a transitional game. Thus, the opening goal feels crucial in the Spanish capital, given Atléti’s own counterattacking threat.

You never quite know what you’re going to get from Simeone’s side nowadays, but the Argentine will hope that the summer arrival of Romero and continued development of Marc Pubill will help shore up a defense that was leaky last season.

Defensive concerns : Man Utd may be better suited to surrendering territory and playing on the counterattack, but for such a ploy to be successful, they’ll have to defend their box far better than they did at the weekend. Harry Maguire is a force in the air, but his partner, Lisandro Martínez, has had a woeful start to the season. Spurs amassed 1.62 xG and created four big chances at the weekend. United struggled to cope one-on-one in wide areas, as well as deal with late runs from midfield and crosses into the box.

: Man Utd may be better suited to surrendering territory and playing on the counterattack, but for such a ploy to be successful, they’ll have to defend their box far better than they did at the weekend. Harry Maguire is a force in the air, but his partner, Lisandro Martínez, has had a woeful start to the season. Spurs amassed 1.62 xG and created four big chances at the weekend. United struggled to cope one-on-one in wide areas, as well as deal with late runs from midfield and crosses into the box. Head-to-head record : These two teams have only met four times, and Man Utd are yet to taste victory. When they faced off in the last 16 of the 2021–22 Champions League, Simeone oversaw a vintage Atléti win over two legs. After the two teams shared the spoils in Madrid, the La Liga team claimed a gritty 1–0 victory on the road to move on to the quarterfinals.

: These two teams have only met four times, and Man Utd are yet to taste victory. When they faced off in the last 16 of the 2021–22 Champions League, Simeone oversaw a vintage Atléti win over two legs. After the two teams shared the spoils in Madrid, the La Liga team claimed a gritty 1–0 victory on the road to move on to the quarterfinals. Julián Alvarez factor: Time will serve as an important healer for Alvarez, who begged for a move to Barcelona in the summer that never arrived. He was subject to great hostility upon his return to the Metropolitano, and while some may never forgive the Argentine, plenty will start to come around once he rediscovers his scoring form. Alvarez is yet to open his account this season, having scored 49 times in his first 106 appearances for the club. This would be quite the occasion to get his campaign rolling and embark on his quest for forgiveness.

Prediction: Atlético Madrid 2–1 Man Utd

Atlético Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd

Simeone is set to have a full cohort of players available for Man Utd‘s visit. The Argentine must thus decided upon the correct configuration.

They’ve switched between a back three and four at the start of the new season, with a 4-2-3-1 installed against Alavés at the weekend. That could be retained here, with Álex Baena operating behind Alvarez as the No. 10.

Simeone has Alexander Sørloth to call upon in reserve, as well as Jonathan David, if Alvarez’s quiet start to the campaign continues. Kang-in Lee and Ademola Lookman offer dynamic threats out wide, and Koke is still going strong in midfield alongside the excellent Pablo Barrios.

Romero was sent off on his previous encounter against the Red Devils earlier this year, and he’ll lead Atléti’s improved defense on Tuesday.

Atlético Madrid predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (4-2-3-1): Oblak; Llorente, Romero, Pubill, Hancko; Koke, Barrios; Lee, Baena, Lookman; Alvarez.

Man Utd have been dealt a couple of fresh injury blows heading into Tuesday’s league phase clash.

Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo didn’t train with the rest of the team on Monday, throwing their availability for the match into doubt. As it stands, it seems unlikely for either to feature, given the quick turnaround and their respective injury histories. Mainoo, of course, withdrew from Thomas Tuchel’s England roster due to a fitness concern.

Carrick will have to reshuffle his defense as a result of poor depth at left back in Shaw’s absence. Diogo Dalot could come across to the opposite flank, allowing Leny Yoro to keep his place at right back.

Carlos Baleba is almost assured of a first Man Utd start after impressing off the bench against Spurs on his debut. Youri Tielemans may partner his fellow new arrival, despite his struggles at the weekend.

The visitors are also still without Patrick Dorgu, Benjamin Šeško and Noussair Mazraoui.

Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Atlético Madrid (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Yoro, Maguire, Martínez, Dalot; Tielemans, Baleba; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford; Cunha.

What Time Does Atlético Madrid vs. Man Utd Kick Off?

Location : Madrid, Spain

: Madrid, Spain Stadium : Estadio Metropolitano

: Estadio Metropolitano Date : Tuesday, Oct. 13

: Tuesday, Oct. 13 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee : Glenn Nyberg (SWE)

: Glenn Nyberg (SWE) VAR: Pol van Boekel (NED)

How to Watch Atlético Madrid vs. Man Utd on TV, Live Stream

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