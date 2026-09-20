Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid: Confirmed Lineups for Huge La Liga Derby

Before the first Madrid derby of the 2011–12 season, some Real Madrid fans produced a banner which served as a want-ad: “Looking for a worthy rival for a decent derby.”

By that point Atlético Madrid had gone more than a decade without winning a single capital clash. The drought which began at the end of the 20th century would not conclude until 2013. By then, it was almost worth the wait.

Atlético defeated Real to win the 2013 Copa del Rey at Los Blancos’ own stadium. It remains one of the defining triumphs of Diego Simeone’s legendary tenure on the Atléti bench and came at the embarrassment of José Mourinho. Thirteen years later, the pair are reunited in another Madrid derby.

Diego Simeone Takes Julian Alvarez Decision

Julián Alvarez’s Barcelona dream is over. | Cesar Ortiz Gonzalez/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Simeone has taken an defiantly conciliatory tone this season. “I have huge respect for Mourinho,” El Cholo insisted. “I’ve been an admirer of his for a long time, I’ve followed him and watched him. He knows the regard I have for him.”

That good will extended toward Julián Alvarez, his star forward who spent the entire summer (and the start of this season) trying to leave Atlético for Barcelona. Simeone never closed the door to his compatriot, who impressed with an assist on a start against Liverpool in the Champions League earlier this month. However, Alvarez missed the two subsequent fixtures against Real Sociedad and Osasuna through injury.

Prior to kickoff, Simeone confirmed that Alvarez would be on the roster, although he didn’t reveal whether that would be as a starter or substitute. As it transpires, the Argentina international was on the bench.

Atlético could certainly do with a fully fit and firing Alvarez. The 26-year-old has scored more goals against Real than any other European club in his career (five in 10 appearances), including a brace when Los Blancos last traveled to the Metropolitano.

The team could perhaps also benefit from some actual midfielders, as Simeone curiously dropped both Koke and Morten Hjulmand to the bench.

Atletico Madrid Starting Lineup vs. Real Madrid

Starting XI: Jan Oblak; Marc Pubill, Cristian Romero, Dávid Hancko; Giuliano Simeone, Johnny Cardoso, Marcos Llorente, Alejandro Grimaldo; Lee Kang-in, Jonathan David, Álex Baena.

Mourinho Searches for Balance of Stars

Mourinho wants his team to be more clinical. | M Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

As with every other Real Madrid manager this century, Mourinho has found himself juggling the ultimate question: should he continue starting the team’s stars over the lesser heralded players who have performed to a higher level? Thus far, the answer has been: Yes.

Arda Güler has created more than twice as many chances as any of his teammates this season, heading into Sunday’s derby with 27 in La Liga compared to the 13 Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior can point to. Yet, the impish playmaker had not always been guaranteed a starting berth. Sense, however, would prevail on Sunday as Güler got the nod while Mourinho’s costly summer recruit Yan Diomande was consigned to the substitutes’ bench.

Bellingham, Vinícius Jr. and Kylian Mbappé retained their place in the lineup. After spending two full seasons together without a major trophy, they are still yet to find the right balance between them.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Atletico Madrid

Starting XI: Thibaut Courtois; Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konaté, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella; Federico Valverde, Aurélien Tchouaméni; Arda Güler, Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior; Kylian Mbappé.