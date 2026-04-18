Atletico Madrid vs. Real Sociedad—Copa del Rey Final: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The most ancient trophy in Spanish soccer will be up for grabs on Saturday night when Atlético Madrid and Real Sociedad take the pitch at the Estadio La Cartuja in the Copa del Rey final.

La Liga action will make way for the standalone title-bout between two of the most traditional teams in Spain.

Atlético Madrid are hoping to win the competition for the first time since their iconic triumph over Real Madrid at the Bernabéu in the 2012–13 final. Coming off defeating Barcelona in the Champions League quarterfinals—and the Copa del Rey semifinals as well—Diego Simeone’s men are full of confidence in their ability to lift their first piece of silverware since 2021.

Coincidentally, 2021 is also the last time Real Sociedad lifted the Copa del Rey trophy. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, La Real had to wait until April 2021 to conquer the 2019–20 Copa del Rey, and were dethroned by Barcelona just two weeks later as 2020–21champions. After dispatching Basque rivals Athletic Club in the semifinals, Pellegrino Matarazzo‘s side now aims to add a fourth Copa title to its cabinet—and remain champions for a full year.

It’s the closest either team have gotten to lifting a trophy in the last five years, setting the stage for a thrilling Copa del Rey final on Saturday night.

Atlético Madrid vs. Real Sociedad Score Prediction

Atléti End Five-Year Trophy Drought

Antoine Griezmann could win his first domestic title with Atlético Madrid. | Manu Reino/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

The 2025–26 Copa del Rey final promises to be a hard-fought affair that could easily be decided by the smallest of margins.

Still, Simeone has superior individual quality at his disposal that should make the difference on Saturday night. Although Real Sociedad have drastically improved since Matarazzo’s appointment at the turn of the year, it might not be enough to overcome an Atlético Madrid side that arrives to the final on a high.

It won’t be easy and both teams will have their moments, but Atlético Madrid should be able to make the trip back to Spain’s capital with their 11th Copa del Rey title on board.

Head-to-head record : Atlético Madrid haven’t lost to Real Sociedad in any of their last 10 meetings, with their last defeat coming in the Copa del Rey last 16 in 2022.

: Atlético Madrid haven’t lost to Real Sociedad in any of their last 10 meetings, with their last defeat coming in the Copa del Rey last 16 in 2022. Real Sociedad’s leaky defense vs. nightmare striker : Real Sociedad have conceded 10 goals in their last five games—including three to Atlético. Furthermore, they’ll be tasked with containing Alexander Sørloth—even if he comes off the bench—who has six goals in the last three meetings between the two sides.

: Real Sociedad have conceded 10 goals in their last five games—including three to Atlético. Furthermore, they’ll be tasked with containing Alexander Sørloth—even if he comes off the bench—who has six goals in the last three meetings between the two sides. Antoine Griezmann’s happy ending: If there was any need for added motivation, this is the last chance for Antoine Griezmann—arguably Atlético’s greatest player ever—to win a domestic title before leaving the club this summer. All of Simeone’s men seem desperate to ensure Griezmann finally gets his hands on a domestic trophy, poetically, against his boyhood club.

Prediction: Atlético Madrid 2–1 Real Sociedad

Atlético Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Real Sociedad

Simeone could make just one change to the XI that eliminated Barcelona midweek. | FotMob

Simeone has discovered his strongest XI in recent weeks and having rested a number of key players in recent La Liga games, the bulk of the midweek starters against Barcelona are expected to repeat at La Cartuja on Saturday.

Marc Pubill replacing Clement Lenglet as Robin Le Normand’s center back partner could be the only change Simeone makes, especially with Dávid Hancko out injured. With Pubill central, Nahuel Molina is expected to start at right back with the versatile Marcos Llorente in midfield.

Juan Musso should also keep his place between the posts despite Jan Oblak’s return to fitness. Johnny Cardoso and more notably Pablo Barrios could be available for the clash after returning from injury, but Simeone could opt to stick with the in-form midfield pairing that helped Atléti progress in the Champions League.

Up top, Griezmann and Julián Álvarez lead the line with Ademola Lookman and Giuliano Simeone on the wings, but a cameo from Sørloth could easily decide the final.

Atlético Madrid predicted lineup vs. Real Sociedad (4-4-2): Musso; Molina, Pubill, Le Normand, Ruggeri; Simeone, Llorente, Koke, Lookman; Griezmann, Álvarez.

Real Sociedad Predicted Lineup vs. Atlético Madrid

Real Sociedad have a very competitive XI. | FotMob

Real Sociedad are dealing with defensive injuries, with Igor Zubeldia joining Álvaro Odriozola on the list of absences. The duo of Jon Aramburu and Jon Martín are in line to be their replacements as they’ve been in recent contests.

Japan international Takefusa Kubo played for the first time since January at the weekend and could return to the XI. However, Matarazzo could opt to save him for the second half and have Ander Barrenetxea on the right wing with Portugal international Gonçalo Guedes on the other side.

Real Sociedad talisman Mikel Oyarzabal will lead the line after getting the day off last weekend, with Brais Méndez operating behind him. Carlos Soler and Beñat Turrientes will anchor the midfield.

Finally, Álex Remiro may be fighting for his World Cup hopes with Spain, but Unai Marrero has been the Copa del Rey starter between the sticks and that’s expected to continue in the final.

Real Sociedad predicted lineup vs. Atlético Madrid (4-2-3-1): Marrero; Aramburu, Martín, Caleta-Car, Gómez; Turrientes, Soler; Barrenetxea, Méndez, Guedes; Oyarzabal.

What Time Does Atlético Madrid vs. Real Sociedad Kick Off?

Location : Seville, Spain

: Seville, Spain Stadium : Estadio La Cartuja

: Estadio La Cartuja Date : Saturday, April 18

: Saturday, April 18 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee: Javier Alberola (ESP)

How to Watch Atlético Madrid vs. Real Sociedad on TV, Live Stream

Country TV/Live Stream United States ESPN Select, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV United Kingdom ITV 4, ITVX, Premier Sports Player Canada Not Televised Mexico Sky Sports Mexico

READ THE LATEST LA LIGA NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC