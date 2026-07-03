Australia vs. Egypt—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Friday’s World Cup action kicks off with Australia vs. Egypt in the round of 32 at AT&T Stadium.

While not the competition’s most glamorous tie to date, it should be a competitive contest fought by nations with limited experience at this stage of the tournament. Australia has only gone beyond the group stage twice previously, while this is Egypt’s first experience in the knockout phase since the 1934 tournament—which had no group stage at all.

Both sides finished runners-up in their respective groups and will be desperate to set up a round of 16 tie with either reigning world champions Argentina or surprise overperformer Cabo Verde.

The Socceroos took four points from their group stage campaign, only succumbing to co-host United States, while Egypt remains unbeaten after a first World Cup victory over New Zealand was sandwiched in between hard-fought draws with Belgium and Iran.

Friday’s encounter really could swing in either direction.

Australia vs. Egypt Score Prediction

Pharaohs Reign Supreme

Egypt is brimming with belief. | Jared C. Tilton/FIFA/Getty Images

There doesn’t appear masses to separate Australia and Egypt on paper ahead of Friday’s encounter, but it’s the African giants who will be considered marginal favorites.

Egypt came through the group stage without tasting defeat and has the defensive knowhow to grind out results in knockout competitions. Hossam Hassan will make his side incredibly difficult to break down and rely on the brilliance of his counter-attacking threats, such as Mohamed Salah (if passed fit) and Omar Marmoush.

That star power could well be the difference between the sides, with Tony Popovic lacking any elite talent in the final third. Australia scored just twice in its three group games, twice blanking as it was frustrated by stubborn rearguards.

Another irksome outing could be on the cards for the AFC’s last representative as Egypt looks to sneak into the round of 16.

Egypt’s defensive record : The Pharaohs may have conceded in each group game, but they’re generally watertight at the back. In the last 13 matches, they have kept six clean sheets, and only conceded more than once on two occasions.

: The Pharaohs may have conceded in each group game, but they’re generally watertight at the back. In the last 13 matches, they have kept six clean sheets, and only conceded more than once on two occasions. Stubborn Australia: Friday’s match is unlikely to be high-scoring given Australia also boasts a resolute defensive line. Popovic’s men kept two clean sheets in the group stage and only Spain (0.039) bettered their average expected goals value of shots faced (0.052 per shot from an opponent).

Prediction: Australia 0–1 Egypt

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Compete against the world. | Sports Illustrated

Australia Predicted Lineup vs. Egypt

Popovic could name the same XI for the second straight game. | Sports Illustrated

Full back Jacob Italiano and forward Matthew Leckie are both unavailable for the Socceroos, but Popovic otherwise has his full complement ready for Friday’s all-or-nothing affair.

The 52-year-old may therefore resist the temptation to make any alterations from the side that played out a goalless draw with Paraguay last time out.

Much of the creative burden will fall on the shoulders of young Watford attacker Nestory Irankunda, who impressed in the opening win over Türkiye, while that fixture’s other star, goalkeeper Patrick Beach, will be required to reach top form at the other end of the field.

Australia predicted lineup vs. Egypt (3-4-2-1): Beach; Circati, Souttar, Herrington; Bos, Irvine, O’Neill, Behich; Volpato, Metcalfe; Irankunda.

Egypt Predicted Lineup vs. Australia

Egypt has some injury worries. | Sports Illustrated

Egypt is sweating over the fitness of talisman Salah ahead of the round of 32 clash, but there is hope the ex-Liverpool forward will recover in time from the hamstring issue sustained against Iran.

Elsewhere, there are issues for Hamdy Fathy, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Hossam Abdelmaguid and Ahmed Fatouh which make them all doubts to feature, with the latter almost certainly absent due to a hamstring tear.

Yasser Ibrahim is most likely to replace Abdelmonem if he misses out at center back, while Karim Hafez should step in for Fatouh at left back.

Egypt predicted lineup vs. Australia (4-2-3-1): Shobeir; Hany, Rabia, Ibrahim, Hafez; Attia, Saber; Ziko, Salah, Trézéguet; Marmoush.

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What Time Does Australia vs. Egypt Kick Off?

Location : Arlington, United States

: Arlington, United States Stadium : AT&T Stadium

: AT&T Stadium Date : Friday, July 3

: Friday, July 3 Kick-off Time : 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. BST

: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. BST Referee: Gustavo Tejera (URU)

How to Watch Australia vs. Egypt on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN4, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web

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