Ballon d’Or 2026: Full List of Club of the Year Nominees

The full list of nominees for the 2026 Club of the Year have been unveiled, with reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain hoping to go back-to-back.

The award is not simply designed to reflect the best-performing team, but also takes into account a number of different factors like trophies won, memorable moments, overachievements and fair play.

PSG won the 2025 award after announcing themselves as European champions and, having retained their Champions League crown last season, will be among the favorites to be crowned the Men’s Club of the Year once again in London on Oct. 26.

Rivaling PSG for the award are Arsenal, who won their first Premier League title in 22 years under Mikel Arteta and fell to the Parisians on penalties in the Champions League final. The Gunners are favorites to retain their domestic crown after an electric start to the season and will hope to end their wait for European glory in 2027.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are also up for the award, having produced some of the most astonishing attacking play seen across the globe, led by the goals of England striker Harry Kane, who is among the favorites to win the Ballon d’Or as a reward for his stunning exploits. Vincent Kompany’s side played out Champions League semifinal with PSG that will forever be remembered as one of the all-time great European ties.

Rounding out the shortlist are Champions League overachievers Bodø/Glimt, who caught the eye by beating both Atlético Madrid and Manchester City despite being billed as massive underdogs, and Brazilian giants Flamengo, who won the Copa Libertadores for the third time in six years last season to go along with their Campeonato Brasileiro triumph.

The Women’s Club of the Year award was first handed out in 2023. Barcelona picked up the first two prizes, before Arsenal wrestled control of the trophy away in 2025 after roaring to Champions League glory.

Barcelona are back among the favorites once again, having won Europe’s top prize alongside a domestic treble to establish themselves as the premier force in women’s soccer in Europe.

They are joined on the shortlist by German champions Bayern Munich, English title-winners Manchester City, French champions OL Lyonnes and Concacaf W Champions Cup winners Club América.

2026 Men’s Club of the Year Award Nominees in Full

Club League Arsenal Premier League Bayern Munich Bundesliga Bodø/Glimt Eliteserien Flamengo Campeonato Brasileiro Série A Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1

2026 Women’s Club of the Year Award Nominees in Full

Club League Barcelona Liga F Bayern Munich Frauen-Bundesliga Club América Liga Femenil Manchester City WSL OL Lyonnes Première Ligue