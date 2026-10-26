Ballon d’Or 2026 Winners: Full List

As Kylian Mbappé once gushed, capturing the modern obsession with this individual award, the Ballon d’Or is “the Holy Grail,” the “ticket to the big world.”

Real Madrid’s prolific striker is front and center on a night which will see not one, not two, but 13 different prizes dished out at The London Palladium. The standout men and women, youngsters, goalkeepers, coaches and clubs will all be ruthlessly ranked and categorized by a panel of journalists.

“We all watched that ceremony with those red carpet arrivals and said to ourselves: One day, that will be me,” Mbappé has admitted. Now, he—and the rest of the great and the good of the sport—are on that red carpet. But only a select few will end the night clutching that golden ticket.

2026 Ballon d’Or: All Winners and Categories

Men’s Ballon d’Or 2026 Winner

Lamine Yamal (left) and Kylian Mbappé are in the battle. | Maddie Meyer/FIFA/Getty Images

T-29 . Sadio Mané (Al Nassr)

. Sadio Mané (Al Nassr) T-29 . William Saliba (Arsenal)

. William Saliba (Arsenal) 28 . Julián Quiñones (Al Qadsiah)

. Julián Quiñones (Al Qadsiah) 27 . Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) 26 . Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

. Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich) 25 . Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain)

. Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain) 24 . Luis Díaz (Bayern Munich)

. Luis Díaz (Bayern Munich) 23 . Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain)

. Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain) 22 . Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan)

. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) 21 . Gabriel (Arsenal)

. Gabriel (Arsenal) 20. Willian Pacho (Paris Saint-Germain)

Nominees

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona)

Marc Cucurella (Chelsea/Real Madrid)

Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

João Neves (Paris Saint-Germain)

Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Rodri (Manchester City/Barcelona)

Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain)

Ferran Torres (Barcelona/Paris Saint-Germain)

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain)

Women’s Ballon d’Or 2026 Winner

La Reina for La Roja. 150 appearances. pic.twitter.com/6rK6vTSdn7 — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) October 14, 2026

T-28 . Vivianne Miedema (Manchester City)

. Vivianne Miedema (Manchester City) T-28 . Melvine Malard (Manchester United/Chelsea)

. Melvine Malard (Manchester United/Chelsea) T-28 . Lorena (Kansas City Current)

. Lorena (Kansas City Current) 27 . Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC)

. Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC) 26 . Alex Greenwood (Manchester City)

. Alex Greenwood (Manchester City) 25 . Caroline Weir (Real Madrid/OL Lyonnes)

. Caroline Weir (Real Madrid/OL Lyonnes) 24 . Kerstin Casparij (Manchester City)

. Kerstin Casparij (Manchester City) 23 . Momoko Tanikawa (Bayern Munich)

. Momoko Tanikawa (Bayern Munich) 22 . Manaka Matsukubo (North Carolina Courage/Chelsea)

. Manaka Matsukubo (North Carolina Courage/Chelsea) 21 . Scarlett Camberos (Club América)

. Scarlett Camberos (Club América) 20 . Selma Bacha (OL Lyonnes)

. Selma Bacha (OL Lyonnes) 19 . Tessa Wullaert (Inter Milan/Como)

. Tessa Wullaert (Inter Milan/Como) 18 . Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride)

. Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride) 17 . Esmee Brugts (Barcelona)

. Esmee Brugts (Barcelona) 16 . Mapi León (Barcelona/London City Lionesses)

. Mapi León (Barcelona/London City Lionesses) 15 . Cata Coll (Barcelona)

. Cata Coll (Barcelona) 14 . Wendie Renard (OL Lyonnes)

. Wendie Renard (OL Lyonnes) 13 . Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal)

. Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal) 12 . Klara Bühl (Bayern Munich)

. Klara Bühl (Bayern Munich) 11. Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City)

Nominees

Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current)

Melchie Dumornay (OL Lyonnes)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

Patri Guijarro (Barcelona)

Pernille Harder (Bayern Munich)

Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)

Clàudia Pina (Barcelona)

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona/London City Lionesses)

Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

Khadija Shaw (Manchester City)

Men’s Kopa Trophy 2026 Winner (Best U-21 Player)

Lamine Yamal (left) and Pau Cubarsí were both recognized at this summer’s World Cup. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Nominees

Kerim Alajbegović (RB Salzburg/Juventus)

Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille/Manchester City)

Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona)

Yan Diomande (RB Leipzig/Real Madrid)

Lennart Karl (Bayern Munich)

Éli Junior Kroupi (Bournemouth)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Johan Manzambi (Aston Villa)

Ibrahim Maza (Bayer Leverkusen)

Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain)

Women’s Kopa Trophy 2026 Winner (Best U-21 Player)

Lily Yohannes is a talent for the future and the present. | Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Nominees

Veerle Buurman (Chelsea)

Vicky López (Barcelona)

Felicia Schröder (BK Häcken/Real Madrid)

Clara Serrajordi (Barcelona)

Lily Yohannes (OL Lyonnes)

Men’s Yashin Trophy 2026 Winner (Best Goalkeeper)

Nominees

Yassine Bounou (Al Hilal)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

Joan García (Barcelona)

Édouard Mendy (Al Ahli)

Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa/Chelsea)

David Raya (Arsenal)

Vozinha (Chaves/Colo-Colo)

Unai Simón (Athletic Club)

Matvey Safonov (Paris Saint-Germain)

Women’s Yashin Trophy 2026 Winner (Best Goalkeeper)

Nominees

Ann-Katrin Berger (Gotham FC)

Cata Coll (Barcelona)

Lorena (Kansas City Current)

Hannah Hampton (Chelsea)

Ayaka Yamashita (Manchester City)

Gerd Müller Trophy 2026 Winners (Top Scorers)

This is a purely statistical award dished out to the top scorer men’s and women’s players from the 2025–26 season for club and country. Harry Kane outstripped everyone with a staggering haul of 73 for Bayern Munich and England while Poland’s Ewa Pajor followed up her 2025 prize with another prolific year at Barcelona.

Sócrates Award 2026 Winner

This unique prize ignores all action on the pitch to instead honor the individual (or collective) to “identify the best solidarity actions carried out by committed champions.” Named after the legendary Brazilian whose committment to social causes was as legendary as his right foot, the prize has been handed out since 2022.

Men’s Club of the Year 2026 Winner

PSG continue to show there's levels to this game. pic.twitter.com/e16uls0VM6 — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) October 14, 2026

Nominees

Arsenal (Premier League)

Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

Bodø/Glimt (Eliteserien)

Flamengo (Campeonato Brasileiro Série A)

Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1)

Women’s Club of the Year 2026 Winner

Barcelona’s continental domination resumed. | Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Nominees

Barcelona (Liga F)

Bayern Munich (Frauen-Bundesliga)

Club América (Liga Femenil)

Manchester City (WSL)

OL Lyonnes (Première Ligue)

Men’s Coach of the Year 2026 Winner

Nominees

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

Luis de la Fuente (Spain)

Unai Emery (Aston Villa)

Luis Enrique (Paris Saint-Germain)

Vincent Kompany (Bayern Munich)

Women’s Coach of the Year 2026 Winner

Nominees

Jonatan Giráldez (OL Lyonnes)

Andrée Jeglertz (Manchester City)

Nils Nielsen (Japan (currently unattached))

Pere Romeu (Barcelona)

Elena Sadiku (Celtic/BK Häcken)