Ballon d’Or Organizers Explain Shocking Claims of Leaked 2026 Winner

The organizers of the 2026 Ballon d’Or have released an official statement explaining that any claims that the podium for the men’s award has been hurriedly unveiled are premature.

In the hours before Monday’s announcement, the official Ballon d’Or website published three separate pre-written articles hailing Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappé and Harry Kane each as the winner of the award.

Mbappé was hailed for being “consistency personified at the very highest level,” Kane’s goals were lauded while Yamal was dubbed “the new king of football.” All three articles were promptly taken down and an explanation was hurriedly sandwiched into the ceremony’s official live blog.

“Portraits of some Ballon d’Or nominees prepared by Ballondor.com were inadvertently published online,” a statement read. “These articles had been prepared in advance for all nominees in the event of a win. They do not, in any way, reveal the podium, which remains unknown to everyone at this time.”

Those three figures came into the evening as the favorites to prevail, although, in this most open of races, the likes of Lionel Messi, Rodri or even Khvicha Kvaratskhelia cannot necessarily be overlooked.

What Time Will the 2026 Men’s Ballon d’Or Winner Be Announced?

There’s one trophy everyone is haggling for. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Like any awards night, it’s an elongated process to actually have any results delivered. The organizers revealed the first standings of the men’s Ballon d’Or at 12:45 p.m. ET (4:45 p.m. GMT), more than five hours before the top spot is expected to be unveiled.

The official broadcasters of the ceremony, DAZN, provided a helpful (and rough) schedule for the night’s action—which is set to stretch across more than 90 minutes. Some of Paris Saint-Germain’s nominees haven’t spent that long on a Ligue 1 pitch in years.

The winner of the men’s top prize is expected to be belateldy revealed at 5:46 p.m. ET (9:46 p.m. GMT) with a press conference for the winner to follow shortly thereafter. As the organizers have been at pains to point out, the identity of that champion is still anyone’s guess.

Full List of Award Announcements

Kopa Trophy—Men’s and Women’s: 4:05 p.m. ET / 8:05 p.m. GMT

4:05 p.m. ET / 8:05 p.m. GMT People’s Choice Award : 4:17 p.m. ET / 8:17 p.m. GMT

: 4:17 p.m. ET / 8:17 p.m. GMT Coach of the Year—Men’s and Women’s : 4:23 p.m. ET / 8:23 p.m. GMT

: 4:23 p.m. ET / 8:23 p.m. GMT Yashin Trophy—Men’s and Women’s : 4:43 p.m. ET / 8:43 p.m. GMT

: 4:43 p.m. ET / 8:43 p.m. GMT Gerd Müller Award—Men’s and Women’s : 4:52 p.m. ET / 8:52 p.m. GMT

: 4:52 p.m. ET / 8:52 p.m. GMT Club of the Year—Men’s and Women’s : 4:59 p.m. ET / 8:59 p.m. GMT

: 4:59 p.m. ET / 8:59 p.m. GMT Sócrates Award : 5:15 p.m. ET / 9:15 p.m. GMT

: 5:15 p.m. ET / 9:15 p.m. GMT Ballon d’Or Féminin : 5:36 p.m. ET / 9:36 p.m. GMT

: 5:36 p.m. ET / 9:36 p.m. GMT Ballon d’Or: 5:46 p.m. ET / 9:46 p.m. GMT