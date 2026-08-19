Barcelona 2026–27 Season Preview: Blaugrana Aiming to Continue Dominance

Barcelona have been Spain’s dominant force since Hansi Flick took the reins, but the boogeyman is back on the opposite side of the Clásico divide, keen to reassert himself at the pinnacle of the sport once more.

Recent history suggests Barça have little reason to fear a Real Madrid team led by José Mourinho, even if he was the man responsible for bringing Pep Guardiola’s supreme spell in charge to a close in 2012.

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has turned to an old friend in a time of need, with Barça’s bitter competitive rivals enduring back-to-back chastening campaigns. While Madrid have toiled, all the Blaugrana have done under Flick is win.

Mourinho’s return should enliven a fixture that has waned in significance, and a vintage head-to-head battle between La Liga’s two supreme forces will do the league plenty of good. Barça, though, have little interest in appeasing the narrative, and enter the 2026–27 season determined to perpetuate their success.

What Barcelona Hope to Achieve

Barcelona last conquered Europe in 2015. | Gongora/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Barcelona are aiming to become the first team since Guardiola was in town to win three consecutive La Liga titles.

Guardiola’s Barça is regarded as one of the finest club teams in soccer history, but Flick’s iteration requires greater success on the continental stage to be held in a similar regard. Barcelona remain desperate to reclaim the Champions League, having last conquered the continent in 2015.

And while they haven’t even reached the competition’s showpiece event over the past 11 years, Barça don’t seem far too off. They memorably squandered a huge first-leg advantage in a semifinal against Liverpool in 2019, and have reached the quarterfinals in each of the previous three iterations.

Flick’s side were unable to retain the Copa del Rey last season, losing in the semifinals, but they’ll fancy their chances of adding to their trophy cabinet through at least one of the domestic cups this season, even if neither competition will be prioritized.

Key Fixture Dates

José Mourinho is back! | Jasper Juinen/Getty Images

It’s hard to see any team breaking Barcelona and Real Madrid’s hold over La Liga this season, with Atlético Madrid, the only other club to win the division since 2005, sliding down to fourth last term.

The first Clásico of the season arrives 10 gameweeks in, with Barça playing host on Oct. 25. The return fixture at the Santiago Bernabéu could boast great significance, as its scheduled for May 9, the fourth from last gameweek.

Barça have matches against Atléti scheduled for November and February, and they’ll face local rivals Espanyol at the start of 2027, and in mid-April.

Opponent Dates Real Madrid Oct. 25 (H), May 9 (A) Atlético Madrid Nov. 8 (A), Feb. 7 (H) Espanyol Jan. 3 (A), April 18 (H)

Barcelona’s 2026–27 La Liga Schedule

Major Signings

Anthony Gordon was the first major signing through the door. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

Barcelona started the window by signing versatile Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon, who subsequently impressed for England at the World Cup.

Gordon is a Marcus Rashford replacement, and if the club fails in its pursuit to sign Julián Alvarez from Atlético Madrid, we could see plenty of the Englishman as a center forward. Speedster Karim Adeyemi is also an option for Flick after his arrival from Borussia Dortmund.

18-year-old Jesse Bisiwu is unlikely to be a major contributor, having been signed from Club NXT in Belgium.

Flick is said to be relaxed about the state of Barça’s defense, but Frenkie de Jong’s injury forced them into the midfield market. Prising Rodri away from Manchester City from under the noses of their Clásico rivals is a major coup, and only increases the likelihood of the Blaugrana enjoying another prosperous campaign.

Player Signed From Fee Anthony Gordon Newcastle United $92.4 million Rodri Manchester City $69.1 million Karim Adeyemi Borussia Dortmund $25.4 million Jesse Bisiwu Club NXT $9.8 million

Barcelona’s 2026–27 Roster

Ones to Watch, Breakout Stars

Hamza Abdelkarim has had a strong start to preseason. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

La Masia’s track record suggests it’s inevitable for a fresh face to emerge as a potential superstar-in-waiting this season.

Expect Marc Bernal to continue his ascent after enjoying a strong campaign off the back of a long-term knee injury. Gerard Martín also settled at the heart of Barça’s defense last term and will be counted upon plenty if the club doesn’t add another defender to their ranks before the window closes.

Fullback Jofre Torrents garnered lots of hype a year ago but has since signed for Ajax, and there could be first-team roles for the likes of Álvaro Cortés and Xavi Espart.

Hamza Abdelkarim, who played for Egypt at the World Cup after signing for the club earlier this year, is an intriguing center forward profile who’s impressed at the start of preseason.

Season Prediction

All Hansi Flick has done is win at Barcelona. | David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona are a cohesive juggernaut with Flick at the helm, but can they sustain their imperious performance levels for another season? The German’s approach is incredibly demanding, and there’s always a chance that Mourinho strikes the right notes with a Madrid roster that certainly isn’t shy of star power.

However, you’ve to back the German over Madrid’s returning boss in 2026. While Barcelona have roster holes in defense and attack, the potential addition of Rodri is massive.

The La Liga title race should be closer than last season, but Barça are the safer pick over Madrid. Atléti are unlikely to challenge.

The Champions League is the ultimate goal, though, and even with Rodri involved, Barça may not have done enough in the summer window to catapult them above the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal. They need an Alvarez-like figure to spearhead their attack in tandem with Raphinha and Lamine Yamal.

Gordon should be really handy, but a discernible upgrade on current/last season’s options he may not be.

Alternate priorities could compromise their Copa del Rey journey this time around, but they could add a third consecutive Supercopa to their illustrious trophy cabinet.

Competition Finish La Liga 1st Champions League Semifinals Copa del Rey Quarterfinals Supercopa de España Winners